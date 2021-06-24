Dynaudio draws back the curtain on updated entry-level Emit range

Five years after waltzing into our test rooms and making a huge impression, Dynaudio's entry-level Emit speaker series enters its next generation.

The updated Emit family is a model-for-model replacement: the new Emit 10 and Emit 20 standmounters replace the five-star Emit M10 and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Emit M20, while the new Emit 30 floorstanders and Emit 25C centre channel take over from the four-star Emit M30 and the Emit M15C (which we experienced as part of a Emit 5.1 package). This time, though, Dynaudio is expanding the range to include a range-topping Emit 50 floorstander too.

Each new model borrows the Cerotar tweeter found in the next-range-up Evoke series. The Cerotar – based on the Esotar Forty tweeter from the brand's excellent Special Forty anniversary speaker – uses a custom AirFlow magnet made from strontium carbonate ferrite+ ceramic, while its 28mm voice-coil is made from aluminium – not a first for a Dynaudio design either.

(Image credit: Dynaudio)

That's paired with mid/bass drivers, midrange units and woofers, in different configurations depending on the model, that have also been trickled down from the Evoke range. They use Dynaudio's MSP (Magnesium Silicate Polymer) diaphragm, designed to be as light and stiff as possible and, thanks to a the copper-clad-aluminium voice-coil assembly, easy to control. The Danish firm also utilises a dual ferrite-ceramic magnet system for even greater control over the driver's movement.

Each model has its own crossover design, which Dynaudio says helps get the most out of their performance and ensures sonic unity across the range. Last but not least, a new dual-flared bass-reflex port has been optimised to reduce unwanted air turbulence.

The new Dynaudio Emit family is now available in a choice of black, white and walnut finishes, priced at £630 for the Emit 10 (pair), £825 for the Emit 20 (pair), £1300 for the Emit 30 (pair), £1750 for the Emit 50 (pair) and £600 for the Emit 25C (single).

Needless to say, our expectations are sky-high considering the success of the previous Emit range. And we should know whether or not they are met very shortly.

