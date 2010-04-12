DreamStreaming has been set up by CEO Michael Osborn with the aim of bringing together all the highest quality, legal music content available through the internet.

The service is free, and will offer its members free CD-quality music tracks, alongside news and comment on everything related to digital music on the web.

There'll be a definitive listing of all the best quality music sites, the best internet radio stations and streaming music sites.

Part of the motivation for launching DreamStreaming, says Osborn, is to "lobby the music industry. We want the industry to become aware that there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of discerning music lovers who want to buy music through the internet at CD quality, not lossy MP3".

If you'd like to join, go to the DreamStreaming website and sign up.

