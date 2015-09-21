We first heard about the streamer back in June when it was revealed alongside a new wireless micro hi-fi system.

The DRA-100 has Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity, allowing users to stream music over a home network from a NAS drive, listen to Internet radio stations or stream music via Spotify Connect.

A range of file formats are supported, including MP3, AAC, WMA, WAV, FLAC and AIFF, with hi-res tracks up to 24-bit/192kHz. DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz also supported.

A front-mounted USB port can play music from iDevices, while Bluetooth with NFC pairing is available for compatible devices. Other connections include two digital optical and one coaxial, alongside two analogue stereo inputs.

Denon’s Hi-Fi Remote app is available for Android and iOS devices and allows users to control all aspects of the system.

The receiver has a 2x 70-watt digital amplifier, while the output stage uses a discrete construction design which is said to provide a higher a signal-to-noise ratio and lower distortion compared to conventional Class D amplifiers.

A dedicated headphone amplifier circuit - complete with three impedance control settings: low, medium and high - has been fitted and will support a wide range of headphones. Denon has also included a subwoofer pre-out, should you want some extra bass.

Other Denon sound technologies taken from its premium hi-fi components have trickled down to this streamer, such as Advanced AL32 Processing and the Master Clock design.

The Denon DRA-100 will be available next month for £799.

MORE: Denon unveils new Design series wireless micro hi-fi system

See all our Denon news and reviews