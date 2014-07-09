New from Denon is the latest addition to its CEOL family of music systems, the compact Carino, which connects to your computer via USB and comes with built-in Bluetooth aptX. The latter means you can stream music from your portable device to the Carino, even if your computer is switched off.

The £299 system – available in black or white – is designed to fit easily on a desk, and can be placed vertically or horizontally as you desire. In addition to USB and Bluetooth, it's also fitted with NFC (Near Field Communication) for easy pairing with compatible devices.

Additional features

Power delivery is a claimed 25W per channel and there are two DSP (Digital Signal Processing) modes available – Auto Volume Adjust and Wide Sound – intended to create a bigger, clearer sound from the small speakers.

The minimalist front panel on the main amp/control unit contains mute and volume controls with LED level indicators, plus input, Bluetooth and sound mode selector switches. Additional features include a headphone output and subwoofer preout if you want to add more bass to the sound.