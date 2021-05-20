Deezer subscribers can now listen offline through the Apple Watch

You can now download Deezer playlists to your Apple Watch. That means you can leave your iPhone 12 at home while you go for a run without missing out on your favourite tunes.

The new feature comes as part of an update to the Apple Watch app. It lets you download all playlist content to your timepiece – that includes your favourite tracks playlists, editorial playlists, and any personal playlists you have created.

To get your Deezer playlists onto your Apple Watch, you'll have to use your mobile network or the same wi-fi network as your phone or tablet.

If your phone is nearby, your mobile network will automatically handle the download and transfer the data to your watch via Bluetooth or wi-fi. If it isn't, or it's in airplane mode or turned off, your Apple Watch can handle the download itself providing it's connected to wi-fi, or it has a mobile connection of its own.

According to Deezer, you can store "several gigabytes" of tracks on your Apple Watch, though that will depend on which Apple Watch model you have and how much space it has free.

To use the new feature, you'll need an Apple Watch Series 3 (or newer) running at least Watch OS6.

The update gives the app a new look and feel. Plus it lets Deezer Free customers listen to tracks, albums, and playlists in shuffle mode and access their Queue list, all from their Apple Watch.

This is a shot across the bow of arch-rival Spotify, which currently doesn't let you download playlists to the Apple Watch. Earlier this month, Deezer added support for Apple's Siri voice assistant to the HomePod and HomePod Mini smart speakers.

