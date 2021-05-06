Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini now support Deezer voice control

Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini smart speakers now support voice control for Deezer.

In Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the USA, subscribers of Deezer Premium, HiFi, Family or Student tiers can now ask Siri to play specific tracks, artists, albums, favourites or playlists on their Apple wireless speaker hands-free.

Saying “Hey Siri, play my Flow”, for example, will begin an endless mix of tracks based on the user's tastes, plus suggested tracks to help them discover new artists. Voice commands aren't, however, supported for Deezer's podcasts, audiobooks and live radio.

Deezer can be set as the default music service on the (now discontinued) HomePod and the HomePod mini, however subscribers who don't wish to do this can still use voice control with HomePod; they simply have to say “on Deezer” at the end of their command.

For Deezer voice commands on HomePod to work, Deezer subscribers must be using iOS 14.3 and above and have their HomePod running the latest software. In the Deezer app settings, their account has to be connected their HomePod.

Deezer joins Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora in supporting Siri voice control on HomePod, with the likes of Amazon Music and Tidal still without it.

MORE:

Just in: Some HomePod owners can't access Apple Music after 14.5 iOS update

Read our Deezer review

Our pick of the best music streaming services 2021

Apple Music HiFi tier could launch alongside AirPods 3 in coming weeks