Deezer HiFi users can now cast 360 Reality Audio tracks to (some) wireless speakers

Deezer HiFi subscriber? Good news: from today, you can cast '360 by Deezer' spatial audio tracks to Sony’s SRS-RA5000 and RA3000 wireless speakers.

The new 360 by Deezer cast feature is available to HiFi users with the 360 by Deezer app (iOS/Android). Pick a track, select the familiar ‘cast’ button in the top right hand corner and you're away.

For the uninitiated, 360 by Deezer offers "a growing library" of music and albums (everything from Doja Cat to David Bowie) remastered in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. The tracks 'place' individual sound elements such as vocals and instruments in a virtual auditorium to create an immersive surround sound effect.

But what if you don't own a Sony SRS-RA5000 or RA3000? Good question. "Music from ‘360 by Deezer’ can be cast to other regular speakers, but in regular premium sound quality," said a spokesperson.

Prior to today's announcement, the 360 by Deezer library could only be listened to via headphones. Most standard cans are compatible but Deezer says the experience is optimised for certain Sony headphones, including the WH-1000XM4 over-ears and WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds.

Deezer has been upping its spatial audio game lately. The company recently announced '360 Sessions' a playlist of 28 live performances reformatted in Sony 360 Reality Audio.

