Music streaming service Deezer has become the latest addition to the list of apps supported by Google Chromecast, the media streaming dongle that plugs into your HD TV's HDMI port.

The announcement means that, if you're a Premium+ subscriber, you'll be able to access your favourite features on your TV with the help of Chromecast and the latest version of the Deezer app.

MORE: Google Chromecast launches in the UK

A new feature has also been introduced by Deezer that will allow multiple users to interact with the app on one TV at the same time, combining tracks to create a "virtual, co-created music player".

By accessing the Deezer app through Chromecast, your mobile phone is turned into a remote control – and with the screen acting as the interface, you'll be able to experience enhanced artwork.

Deezer founder Daniel Marhely said: "We are already available on more devices than anyone else and believe that by integrating with Chromecast we can break down musical barriers even further."

MORE: Best TVs to buy in 2014

You'll be able to access Deezer through Chromecast from June 25th. Meanwhile, Deezer has updated its Android and iPhone app for Premium+ subscribers to offer audio quality up to 320kbps.

The updated mobile app also comes with crossfading and an equaliser for the first time for Premium+ subscribers. But if you listen to your music offline, you will have to re-sync after updating.

MORE: Deezer music streaming review

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+