David Bowie's personal record player – a custom-made Brionvega turntable designed as a "musical pet" – has sold at auction for £257,000. The Starman's pride and joy sold as part of a two-day auction at Sotheby's.

Designed by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni in Italy in 1966, the turntable was styled as the singer's "musical pet". It's made of plastic-laminated wood, painted aluminium and polycarbonate, and comes on castors.

The auction also featured pieces from Bowie's personal art collection, including works by Frank Auerbach, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marcel Duchamp and Damien Hirst.

The design section of the auction – of which the Brionvega turntable was part – fetched just shy of £1.4 million.

The first two parts of the auction, consisting of Bowie's collection of modern art, sold for a total of more than £31 million. The art works sold represent about 65 per cent of Bowie's personal collection. The rest will remain with his family and estate.

You can see more of the turntable in Mary Anne's Tour of Bowie's Personal Art Collection on BBC iPlayer.

