This music system is, we can safely say, a bit costly. The River's Tone AI-03-Au (strange name, we know), features hand-made enclosures constructed from grade A aluminium, and finished with gold plating.

The grilles are custom-designed and dotted with diamonds, and each design is promised to be unique, ensuring you avoid the potential embarrassment of having the same solid gold system as a friend...

It's not just about the gold (well, it is really), the sound has been sorted by 'renowned former Sony recording engineer and systems designer, Mr Michio Sakamoto'. What else he's been responsible for isn't immediately obvious but hopefully that suggests some sonic pedigree.

What you actually get is a digital stereo amplifier and two speakers. There are RCA connections for connecting your source, or you can stream music to your £4 million gold system using Bluetooth...

The amplifier’s volume control is surrounded by illuminating LEDs that switch from white to blue when the system is connected to Bluetooth.

Each speaker houses a 80mm woven carbon-fibre mid/low driver and 20mm silk dome tweeter. There is also an option to add a connection for a subwoofer.

As we’re sure you’ll agree, this speaker system certainly encapsulates the company’s “Less is More” design ethos.

Of course, if you’ve got the bank balance to spare for this speaker system, you might want to follow the lead of some Japanese audiophiles and get your own personal electicity pylon, just to make sure you're getting a suitably clean power supply...

The River's Tone AI-03-Au system is available in 1μ gold-plated from €53,000 (£45,000), 10μ gold-plated from €79,000 (£67,000), sterling silver for €153,000 (£129,000), or 24K gold for €4,665,000 (£3,930,423). See more on the River's Tone website.

