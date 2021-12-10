Dan D'Agostino upgrades Momentum amps with its Relentless technology

To the dedicated hi-fi enthusiast, the Dan D'Agostino Momentum series needs no further fanfare. Revered for their sonic power and poise, the Momentum S250 stereo amplifier and original Momentum mono amplifier M400 (above) are acknowledged worldwide to be among the finest (and most, ahem, aspirational) amps available.

Now, the latest Dan D’Agostino ‘MxV’ updates aim to ensure these models scale even greater sonic heights, coupling the same chassis with new circuitry that draws heavily on the 2018-issue Relentless mono power amplifier (£275,000 per pair), recently joined by the flagship three-chassis Relentless Preamplifier – a preamp which can be yours for a cool £165,000.

For some truly in-depth details on the newly upgraded Momentum amplifiers, please visit the respective pages on Dan D’Agostino's Master Audio Systems website: Momentum S250 MxV (pictured below) and Momentum M400 MxV, but know now that the Momentum S250 MxV stereo power amplifier is priced £48,998 (roughly $64,825 or AU$90,465) and the Momentum M400 MxV mono power amplifier has a UK RRP of £45,000 each; £90,000 for a stereo pair (roughly $119,105 or AU$166,150 for the stereo pair). Both models will begin shipping in January from the Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems facility in Arizona.

Oh, and what if you currently own a previous Momentum iteration but want the Relentless upgrades? Good news: owners can upgrade their Momentum mono and stereo power amplifiers to ‘MxV’ status. Upgrade prices are as follows:

S200 to S250 MxV – £21,500

S250 to S250 MxV – £14,500

M300 to M400 MxV – £43,000 (pair)

M400 to M400 MxV – £29,000 (pair)

Official prices for the US and Australia are not yet known, but suffice to say, if you need to work it out, you probably can't afford them.

Need something a little cheaper? There's always the firm's excellent 'entry level' Dan D'Agostino Progression Integrated amplifier (£25,568 / $23,000 / AU$43,990).

And remember, the holiday season is just around the corner...

(Image credit: Dan D'Agostino)

