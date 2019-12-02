Cyber Monday deal: Cambridge Audio TV5 v2 soundbase now half-price

The generous folk at Cambridge Audio have embraced Cyber Monday and dropped the five-star TV5 v2 soundbase down to half-price. You can now pick up this sonically-superb home cinema bargain for £150.

If you've been making do with your TV's built-in speakers, this budget 'base will be something of a revelation, delivering a full midrange and a good amount of dynamism across any input.

The first TV5 soundbase delivered punchy bass and powerful sound at an affordable price. This second generation model builds on that success, with a new digital sound processor (DSP) for converting digital signals into audio and a HDMI input for playing high-res audio.

The lack of a digital display has a slight impact on ease-of-use, but it's unlikely to be a deal-breaker (especially given the £150 saving).

Ultimately, Cambridge Audio knows how to make a soundbase that sounds good, which should be motivation enough for splashing out £150 on this freshly-minted Cyber Monday bargain.

