Trending

Chord launches Mojo DAC/Poly streamer Christmas bundle

By

Its Gofigure configuration app is now available on Android, too

It’s no secret that Chord Electronics’ Mojo has been our favourite DAC of the last few years - it’s won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, after all. And when the dedicated Poly streamer companion came along, we heralded the two a sonically class-leading DAC/streamer combo for their £900 price tag.

Well, you can now get the pair and a host of accessories for £990 courtesy of Chord Electronics’ ‘2018/19 Christmas gift pack’.

In addition to the Mojo and Poly themselves, the exclusive, limited-edition bundle includes a leather sleeve case for the two players, a 64GB microSD card and a dedicated interchangeable charger - all packaged in a festively-decorated presentation box.

So if you have the budget, were thinking of spending it on a decent streaming/DAC solution, and could live with the Mojo/Poly's unique concept, perhaps this bundle should be worth your consideration.

Chord Electronics has also launched an Android version of the Gofigure app, which is the configuration app for Poly, a dedicated streamer module for the Mojo DAC. The Android version follows the iOS variant that was released in April. 

While a third-party app is necessary for network playback, Gofigure is where you can set-up wi-fi networks and manage settings.

It’s a gateway to facilitating Bluetooth set-up and playback, enabling Roon operation when using Poly as an endpoint, configuring Hotspot Mode and country-specific wi-fi networks, and viewing the status of Hotspot, Wi-Fi signal, Bluetooth, charging and battery status

It also supports QuickPlay, enabling users to play back MPD-generated playlists on MicroSD cards via Poly’s built-in card-reader.

Android users will require Android version 7.0 and above, and Chord recommends Poly’s firmware always be up to date.

MORE:

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: the best gift ideas for music, film and tech fans

The making of: Chord Mojo

Cambridge CXN vs Chord Mojo/Poly - which music streamer is best?