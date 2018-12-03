Chord launches Mojo DAC/Poly streamer Christmas bundle

It’s no secret that Chord Electronics’ Mojo has been our favourite DAC of the last few years - it’s won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, after all. And when the dedicated Poly streamer companion came along, we heralded the two a sonically class-leading DAC/streamer combo for their £900 price tag.

Well, you can now get the pair and a host of accessories for £990 courtesy of Chord Electronics’ ‘2018/19 Christmas gift pack’.

In addition to the Mojo and Poly themselves, the exclusive, limited-edition bundle includes a leather sleeve case for the two players, a 64GB microSD card and a dedicated interchangeable charger - all packaged in a festively-decorated presentation box.

So if you have the budget, were thinking of spending it on a decent streaming/DAC solution, and could live with the Mojo/Poly's unique concept, perhaps this bundle should be worth your consideration.

Chord Electronics has also launched an Android version of the Gofigure app, which is the configuration app for Poly, a dedicated streamer module for the Mojo DAC. The Android version follows the iOS variant that was released in April.

While a third-party app is necessary for network playback, Gofigure is where you can set-up wi-fi networks and manage settings.

It’s a gateway to facilitating Bluetooth set-up and playback, enabling Roon operation when using Poly as an endpoint, configuring Hotspot Mode and country-specific wi-fi networks, and viewing the status of Hotspot, Wi-Fi signal, Bluetooth, charging and battery status

It also supports QuickPlay, enabling users to play back MPD-generated playlists on MicroSD cards via Poly’s built-in card-reader.

Android users will require Android version 7.0 and above, and Chord recommends Poly’s firmware always be up to date.

MORE:

Christmas Gift Guide 2018: the best gift ideas for music, film and tech fans

The making of: Chord Mojo

Cambridge CXN vs Chord Mojo/Poly - which music streamer is best?