Philips has boosted its line-up of headphones with a range of affordable to high-end offerings.

Leading the line are the Fidelio L1 and M1 headphones, the first ever Philips headphones in the Fidelio range - previously reserved for speakers and docks.

Large, over-ear, semi-open-back cans, the Fidelio L1s are priced at $300 and use 40mm neodymium drivers.

Made for iPod/iPhone/iPad, they include an in-line remote control.

They're due out in April alongside the M1 headphones, an on-ear closed-back design, with in-line mic and control, due to sell for $250.

Also new in Q2 will be four pairs of Made for Android headphones: two in-ear pairs, an ear-hook design and some on-ear cans.

All the Android earphones use a free Philips app in order to deliver control of any Android 2.3 or later smarpthone from HTC, Motorola, LG and Samsung.

The headphones come with in-line mic and remote controls, while the app also allows you to adjust the sound to your personal taste.

The Philips SHE7005A are the entry-level in-ears and will cost $30, while the SHE9005A (pictured) are the premium in-ears, yours for $50.

The earhook design is the SHS8105S and will cost $40, while SHL9705A headphones are on-ear and $100.

Also new is the Philips O'Neill Tread, designed to be able to withstand being trodden in to the ground - they passed our brief test - and with a rugged design. Yours for $40, there's an in-line mic and remote option for $50.

Similarly, the Philips O'Neill Construct cans are an over-ear design with a flexible headband. These will cost around $150.

UK prices are yet to be confirmed.

