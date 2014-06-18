After teaming up with FIFA to deliver Ultra HD 4K coverage of the World Cup, Sony promised us the experience of watching the new format at some of its retail outlets.

We're now able to reveal the locations where the Japanese manufacturer will be showcasing 4K TV coverage of this summer's tournament on its new Bravia X9 – the official 4K TV of the World Cup.

MORE: Sony and FIFA to extend 4K Ultra HD coverage of 2014 World Cup

The participating showrooms and retail outlets are dotted around the UK – including Harrod's (London) and Fenwick's (Newcastle).

John Lewis (Oxford Street); Fosse Park Currys (Leicester); and Braehead Shopping Centre (Glasgow) are the five 85X95 stores to be starting with, while there's also 20 general stores you visit.

These include:

East Anglia – West Thurrock Megastore Currys; John Lewis Bluewater; and John Lewis Norwich

East Midlands – Leicester Megastore Currys

London – Brent Cross Currys; Staples Corner Currys; John Lewis Westfield Stratford City; John Lewis Peter Jones; Selfridges; and Croydon Currys

North East – Teesside Park Megastore Currys

North West – John Lewis Cheadle and Oldham Megastore Currys

South and South East – Guildford (2211) Currys; John Lewis Southampton; and Southampton Hedge End Megastore Currys

Wales – Swansea Megastore Currys

West Midlands – Coventry Megastore Currys and Birmingham Wednesbury (Junction 9) Megastore Currys

Yorkshire – Leeds Birstall Megastore Currys

MORE: Ultra HD 4K TV – reviews, news and everything you need to know

In addition to the stores announced above, Simply Electricals has announced that its Rawtenstall and Bolton stores will be screening 4K TV highlights packages streamed in from Sony.

Both outlets already have demonstration material from last year's Confederations Cup, but you're now able to watch this summer's action on the KD65X9005B or KD55X9005B – depending on location.

BLOG: Will Ultra HD 4K be a winner at the 2014 World Cup?

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+