Cambridge Audio expands budget range with AXR100D DAB/FM stereo receiver

Cambridge Audio has today expanded its AX range of entry-level hi-fi components with the AXR100D DAB/FM stereo receiver (£499) – good news for anyone looking for an affordable just-add-speakers system with built-in digital radio.

While the AX range launched last summer with two FM/AM stereo receivers – the AXR85 (£349) and AXR100 (£449) – the all-new AXR100D brings DAB radio to the line for the first time.

Like its siblings, the Cambridge Audio AXR100D sports three analogue RCA inputs, a MM phono stage input, a 3.5mm auxiliary input, a 6.3mm headphone output and Bluetooth, and can drive two pairs of speakers simultaneously courtesy of its two stereo speaker zones. Like the AXR100, it also has twin optical and single coaxial inputs and a 100-watt-per-channel power output.

The AXR100D, which is available from this month, sits at the very top of the AX range, above the aforementioned stereo receivers as well as the AXA25 (£229) and AXA35 (£299) integrated amplifiers, and AXC25 (£229) and AXC35 (£299) CD players.

MORE:

Best stereo amplifiers 2020: budget and premium

The best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 headphones deals

Best CD players 2020: CD players for every budget