Trending

Bristol Show 2015 video: highlights from the show

By

There is always plenty to see at the Bristol Show, and this year was no different, with launches that covered everything from amps and DACS to portable music players and record decks.

Having rounded up our favourite speaker launches of the show, we thought it only right to bring you the best of the rest, with new products from new brands and old favourites alike.

Highlights include Acoustic Research's M2 high-res music player (£900), Mass Fidelity's Core wireless speaker (£550) and Chord's new CPM 2800 Mk II integrated amp (£6690), not to mention Pro-Ject's 2 Xperience SB turntable (£1050) and a sneak peek at Quad's Artera range (around £1500 each) to boot.

These and plenty more are included in our round-up video above, so if you weren't able to make it down to the Bristol Show this year, click play and we'll get you up to speed.

MORE: Bristol Show 2015 news round-up