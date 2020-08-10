BluOS kit owners will be able to stream JAZZ RE:FEST in MQA hi-res for free

The JAZZ RE:FEST festival will be an online-only affair this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and if you own Bluesound or other BluOS streaming kit you'll be able to livestream the festivities in high-resolution.

The jazz festival, which is sponsored by MQA and Bluesound, two of the biggest names in high-quality music streaming, will stream in MQA studio-quality audio via Bluesound’s BluOS Controller app. So if you own Bluesound-branded speakers or streaming kit, or NAD Electronics, DALI and Monitor Audio products that use the BluOS platform (check product compatibility here), you will be able to enjoy the festival in the best quality possible,

JAZZ RE:FEST will also be available through the Jazz re:freshed's YouTube channel.

The annual festival celebrates jazz and jazz-inspired music and culture. It will feature performances from established and breakthrough artists alike, including Binker Golding, Sahra Gure, Steam Down, Ms Maurice, Golden Mean, Jas Kayser and Anthony Joseph.

It typically takes place at Brighton Dome, but this year it will be held behind closed doors at The Mill studios in London. Festival organiser Jazz re:freshed is a not-for-profit organisation and will encourage donations from viewers on its YouTube channel.

"Despite barriers, we are still on a mission to celebrate a genre and musicians whose performance opportunities are severely reduced right now, and to showcase the incredibly diverse, colourful, expressive and creative world of jazz music and alternative culture," said Adam Moses, co-founder of Jazz re:freshed.

"The festival has been the perfect launchpad for pioneering artists such as Moses Boyd and SEED Ensemble, and it’s great to return with a mix of fresh talent and established acts, and with the support of MQA and Bluesound to deliver the performances remotely in studio-quality resolution."

The festival takes place on Sunday 23rd August from 5pm to 9pm BST.

