This week also saw reports suggesting that Spotify is developing a new version of its free subscription tier, Sony announced prices for its cheapest range of 2018 OLED TVs and High-definition vinyl is supposedly going to launch in Summer 2019.
For reviews we also have Google's flagship Pixel 2 XL smartphone, Optoma's UHZ65 4K laser projector and a five-star in-car sound system from Bang & Olufsen.
News
Spotify "developing new version of its free service"
Spotify is planning to make changes to its free tier.
This new version will reportedly give smartphone users quicker access to playlists and greater control over song selection.
In light of its recent public offering, it's part of the company's drive to attract new listeners and turn them into paying customers.
MORE: Spotify "developing new version of its free service"
Sony announces pricing for its cheapest 2018 OLED TVs
Sony has revealed the prices for its AF8 OLED TV range.
The AF8 is available in two sizes – 55 and 65in –with the KD-55AF8 and KD-65AF8 priced at £2,499 and £3,299 respectively.
They share the same OLED panels and 4K HDR X1 Extreme processor as Sony's A1 range are expected to be available by the end of April.
MORE: Sony announces pricing for its cheapest 2018 OLED TVs
High-definition vinyl: coming soon to a turntable near you
High-definition vinyl could be right round the corner.
It all stems from a patent Austrian start-up Rebeat Innovation filed in 2016 for manufacturing a new type of vinyl record. The company is looking to get HD vinyl into stores for 2019.
HD vinyl will allegedly have longer playing times, greater fidelity and greater amplitude than conventional LPs. Test stampers are intended to be presented at this year's Making Vinyl conference in October.
MORE: High-definition vinyl: coming soon to a turntable near you
More news
The Moon is now available in Ultra HD 4K
IKEA launches first Bluetooth speakers (and they aren’t flat-pack)
BPI: music industry revenue at Britpop levels
Switzerland gets aboard the World Cup 2018 4K broadcast bandwagon
Vizio's 2018 4K HDR TVs start from just $350
Apple's HomePod isn't selling - stocks are piling up
Google 4K Pixel Player set to rival Amazon Fire TV Stick?
Chord’s Poly music streamer gets Gofigure set-up app
Ultra HD Forum outlines next-gen 4K technologies
Spotify’s first product could be an in-car device
iFi brings MQA support to select products
Features
Samsung 2018 TVs: QLED, LCD, 8K, 4K – everything you need to know
HDR10+ – everything you need to know
Bluetooth 5: everything you need to know
The What Hi-Fi? archive of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray reviews
B&O Play Sound System (Ford Fiesta) review
Best turntable system under £2000
How HomePod was made: a tale of obsession from inside Apple’s audio labs
3 of the best turntable systems
Best new films 2018: trailers and release dates
Best Buys and Deals
Best portable music player deals 2018
Best wireless headphone deals 2018
Reviews
LG's recent form on the OLED front has been excellent, but can it stay ahead of the pack in 2018?
The OLED55C8 would suggest so. It's a brighter, punchier image that's capable of some fantastically natural images.
Some aspects could be slightly better, such as the motion processing and the sound. Nonetheless, LG has produced a superb all-rounder.
Read the full LG OLED55C8PLA review
Google's latest flagship phone aims to take on Apple at its own game.
And it does a good job, with a smart design, excellent features, and a great camera.
What lets the XL down is the average audio, which doesn't do enough to engage you. A very good, but not great, smartphone from Google.
Read the full Google Pixel 2 XL review
Optoma's new projector is a laser version of the company's award-winning UHD65.
It's a confident performer, with colours that are balanced and a punchy picture. Rivals do offer greater transparency and outright accuracy.
Still, for the money, UHZ65 is a striking performer.
Read the full Optoma UHZ65 review