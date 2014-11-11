Cheap TV deals can be a double-edged sword. Many of the supermarket TVs you'll see for hard-to-resist, bargain prices, will end-up costing you more... when you realise you should have shelled out for something a little better. But there are genuine deals to be found in the budget TV market, not least with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas sales approaching.

We're here to steer you in the right direction, rounding-up the best budget TVs on sale, whether you want to spend under £300 on a small TV for the bedroom or under £500 on a budget 42in TV for the main room. And it's not just supermarket brands, with the likes of LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony all offering cut-price TV ranges. Without further ado...

Best cheap TV deals under £200

Polaroid 3-32-LED-14

Five stars

Tested at £200

Who? What? How much? Polaroid may be better known for cameras, but the brand has been punting decent cheap TVs for some time, too. This 32in TV offers iPlayer and Netflix, HDMI and USB connections, a Freeview HD tuner and a decent picture.

Neither the design nor the sound quality are much to write home about but for £200, we find it hard to argue.

Best cheap TV deals under £300

Philips 32PHT4509

Tested at £280

Four stars

Apart from its shortage of subtlety and a few gripes with sound (it’s a bit on the shrill side), this Philips has a lot going for it - not least price.

Best cheap TV deals under £500

Sony KDL-32W706B

Five stars

Tested at £350 - compare latest prices

The winner of our Best 32in TV accolade in the 2014 Awards, this Sony TV impressed us across the board with a great picture, solid sound and an excellent set of features.

Sony KDL-40W605B

Five stars

Tested at £450 - compare latest prices

Another Sony TV, another Award-winner. And you can save a few quid on this one, too. The best 40in TV of 2014, this is a real bargain.

Sony KDL-48W605B

Four stars

Tested at £700 - compare latest prices

A Sony clean sweep? Say it ain't so. Another 605 Series, which while it didn't receive the full five stars when we tested it, can now be found for just under £500.

We'll be keeping this page updated, so check back if you're after a bargain TV. Want to spend a little more? Then take a look at our best UK TV deals page, for more expensive sets and a wider range of screen sizes.

by Joe Cox

