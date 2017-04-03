Bang & Olufsen has announced a wall-mounted modular wireless speaker system: BeoSound Shape. A modular range based on a template of hexagonal tiles, Shape is intended to constitute a literal Wall of Sound.

The range consists of a combination of speakers, amplifiers, streaming modules and acoustic damper tiles. The minimum number one wall will require is six, but beyond that there's practically no limit to the number of tiles that can be deployed in a single- or multi-room set-up.

BeoSound Core is the system's connectivity hub, and is ready to stream wirelessly from Bluetooth, Airplay and Chromecast-equipped devices. Its multi-room functionality means it can bring other connected BeoSound devices into its ecosystem.

And because this is Bang & Olufsen we're talking about, of course Shape is available in a wide variety of colours and finishes, from black to pink. A wool finish (in a range of colours, naturally) will also be available.

BeoSound Shape goes on sale in August 2017. There will be an online design tool for customers to both visualise their combination of tiles and receive acoustic recommendations regarding optimal positioning.

Prices are yet to be confirmed, but a single self-contained system is expect to start at around £3400.

