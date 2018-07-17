Audeze has been expanding its LCD open-back headphone range (from which come the five-star LCD-3) of late, and now we have the latest addition. The LCD2 Closed-Back is, you won’t be surprised to hear, a closed-back version of the brand’s £600 LCD-2s.

This could be music to the ears of those after a new pair of high-end headphones for their hi-fi system - those who want to keep their music to themselves without leaking it to others in particular.

Like their siblings, the £700 LCD2 Closed-Back model features planar magnetic technology, a lightweight suspension headband, crystal-infused nylon rings and contoured memory-foam ear pads.

Audeze says the new variants offer the same listening experience as its LCD planar magnetic headphone, but "with increased isolation and greatly reduced ambient noise".

