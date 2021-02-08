Audeze announces Euclid planar magnetic earbuds with a premium price tag

Audeze has launched an in-ear version of its high-end planar magnetic headphones. The Audeze Euclid feature a closed-back design, precision-milled aluminium casings and "the highest dynamic range" in their class, apparently.

You can expect Audeze signature's sound, with the company's patented technologies – Uniforce voice coils and Fazor waveguides – helping to squeeze the maximum performance out of the buds' 18mm planar magnetic drivers.

Indeed, Audeze claims the Euclid are, "engineered for an incredible 105 dB/mW efficiency and a max SPL well over 120dB", which supposedly gives them "the highest dynamic range of any in-ear in their size category." We look forward to testing this claim in the near future.

(Image credit: Audeze)

Design-wise, each 7.5g bud boasts an aluminium body with a carbon fibre insert and a slinky matt black finish. And since the California-based company has amassed decades of experience, making products for professional musicians, we'd expect a decent level of comfort from the supplied Spin-Fit Silicone and Comply Foam ear tips.

Currently, the Euclid are designed for wired use and feature gold plated MMCX connections (you get a 3.5mm tangle-free braided cable in the box). From March, the company hopes to offer Bluetooth and 4.4mm balanced cables for wireless music streaming.

If you're familiar with Audeze you'll already know it offers premium headphones with matching price tags, so it won't come as a major shock to discover the Euclid are available now from Audeze dealers for £1249 / $1300 (AU$1700).

