Arcam reveals complete new AV receiver range at CEDIA Expo

The engineers from Arcam have obviously been busy, as there's an entire new range of HDA home cinema receivers from the British brand landing in October, all sporting the company's fresh new casework design.

A huge display on the Arcam stand at CEDIA Expo showcased the new models, which are as follows: AVR10 ($2500/£2299), AVR20 ($4000/£2999) and AVR30 ($6000/£4999).

All incorporate Dirac Live state-of-the-art room correction technology and support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. Further features include 4K (UHD) HDMI 2.0b with HDCP2.2 ability, Bluetooth connectivity and seven HDMI inputs. GoogleCast streaming, which works with Arcam’s free MusicLife and Control apps, is standard across the range.

The 16-channel Arcam AVR20 uses Class A/B amplification and is rated at 90W per channel, while the flagship AVR30 uses Class G amplification to deliver 100W per channel.

Arcam says the 12-channel, 60W AVR10 model is designed as a replacement for the current AVR390, although the latter will remain in the range for now as it is currently available for a lower price of around £1500.

Arcam AV40 surround processor $4500 (Image credit: Future)

A further addition to the range is the $4500/£3749, 16-channel AV40 surround sound processor (shown above), which again handles Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced decoding. It is also Bluetooth-equipped, integrates an FM/DAB/DAB+ tuner, and employs the ESS 9026PRO audiophile DAC.

Connectivity is comprehensive, including 16 pro-grade XLR outputs, 16 single-ended RCA outputs, seven HDMI inputs, three HDMI outputs, 4K (UHD) HDMI 2.0b with HDCP 2.2 sockets and ethernet, RS232 and IR control.

Designed to match the AV40 are three new power amps: the stereo PA240 ($2500/£1999), four-channel PA410 (£1299) and seven-channel PA720 ($3000/£2499). They too will go on sale in October/November. The PA410 is a Class A/B design delivering 4 x 70W, while the PA240 and PA270 are both Class G, delivering 2 x 380W and 7 x 140W respectively.

Both the PA240 and PA720 come equipped with balanced XLR inputs and all of the new power amps enable ethernet and RS232 control.

Also due out imminently is the Arcam SA30, 120W Class G stereo amplifier that we first saw at the High End Show in Munich. It includes AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth streaming, as well as Dirac Live room correction. Pricing is set at $3000/£2000.

Arcam SA30 stereo amp will sell for $3000/£2000 (Image credit: Arcam)

And one final thing we spotted: tucked among all the new amps was the fetching Arcam Solo Uno, a compact 50W, Class D streaming audio amp for $700/£500. It uses streaming technology from Arcam's parent company Harman.

The Solo is a smart looking piece of kit, and – along with all the other new models in the Arcam line-up – we look forward to testing it soon.

Arcam Solo Uno streaming amplifier $700/£500 (Image credit: Future)

