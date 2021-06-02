Apple TV app now available on all Android TV devices

After adding Apple TV to its Chromecast with Google TV earlier this year, Google is now rolling out the app to all Android TV devices.

Previously, Google’s ecosystem only supported Apple’s streaming service on Sony Bravia TVs as well as Chromecast with Google TV. The app is currently available in the Play Store for any Android TV device running 8.0 Oreo or higher that’s not an operator-tier device.

The update means that owners of TVs from the likes of Phillips, TCL and Hisense can now access exclusive content on Apple TV Plus (so long as they’ve subscribed) and Apple's full library of pay-as-you-go movies and TV shows.

Apple's catalogue of films to rent and buy is second-to-none, particularly when it comes to HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And while original programming on Apple TV+ has lagged behind other services in terms of quantity, the app's release onto Android coincides with a huge drop of new content, including anticipated second seasons of Home Before Dark, Central Park and Ted Lasoo.

MORE

Read our Chromecast with Google TV review

Here's our round-up of the very best video streamers

And check out our Apple TV+ review