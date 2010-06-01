Apple has announced it has sold 2 million iPads worldwide since its launch some 60 days ago. The iPad initially only launched in the US but as of last weekend it's now on sale in the UK and eight other countries.

“Customers around the world are experiencing the magic of iPad, and seem to be loving it as much as we do,” said a gushing Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO.

Apple seems keen to push the idea that the machine is now very hard to come by though this doesn't seem to be the case in the UK just yet.

That said, the iPad sales are certainly impressive, selling faster than the iPhone (and indeed the original iPod). It will be interesting to see how sales go from here: the iPhone sold 8.7 million units in Q2 of this year.

