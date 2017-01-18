Prices of apps on Apple's App Store are expected to increase by 25 per cent to reflect the depreciation of the pound since the EU referendum last June. The price of songs, videos and books is expected to follow with a similar rise soon.

The new prices now make the pound equal to the dollar; so an app that costs 99 cents in the US, and currently costs 79p in the UK, will soon cost 99p.

Apple apparently announced the increased prices in an email to app developers on Tuesday, saying “when foreign exchange rates or taxation changes, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store”.

The changes will be made over the next week, the email says, giving iPhone, iPad and Mac owners until the 24th January to buy lower-cost apps before then.

Commenting on the increase, Apple said: “Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time.”

The predicted changes to the hi-fi industry following Brexit are that imported AV products will cost more over time, according to Clarity Alliance.

Naim Audio also warned that Brexit could possibly damage the UK's competitiveness in comparison to the EU if it gets a favourable trading status (or certification commonality).

However, the fall in the pound could boost exports of audio products in the UK.

