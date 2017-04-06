Today's the day Amazon's newest Fire TV Stick goes on sale. And to make sure owners of older Fire streaming devices don't feel left out, Amazon is bringing Alexa voice control to all of its Fire streaming range via a software update.

So now all Fire streaming range owners will be able to control video playback via voice control. And for those earliest of adopters whose Fire device doesn't come with a voice remote, the Fire TV app for iOS and Android gives Alexa access too.

