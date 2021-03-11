AirPods 3 leaked pictures reveal design change and new features

Speculation is mounting concerning Apple's next AirPods, the AirPods 3, and now we have two new and reliable leaks to toss onto the rumour pile.

Supposed hands-on photos of the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds come via LeaksApplePro, while GizmoChina has got its hands on renders purported to come from suppliers. The two leaks have a lot in common, suggesting that they are both legit.

(Image credit: GizmoChina)

They both show a pair of wireless earbuds with shorter stems than the current AirPods 2. This chimes with previous rumours, lending them some considerable credence.

This would be the first real design tweak to the standard AirPods since they launched in 2016.

GizmoChina also mentions that the earbuds will come with replaceable eartips to provide a better fit. Again, this chimes with previous rumours, and would be a first for the standard AirPods. It would address one of their main criticisms – that while they fit fine for some, one size doesn't fit all.

The AirPods 3 could have a greater focus on fitness features, thanks to the inclusion of ambient light sensors. That could also be a reason for bundling replaceable eartips in the box: to help them stay in place when exercising.

There's an Apple event rumoured for 23rd March, which could see the new AirPods unveiled. There's also word the new AirPods Pro (and iPhone SE) could debut next month. Fingers crossed.

