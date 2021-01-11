AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone SE 3 reportedly due in April

The next generation of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds and iPhone SE budget handset are due to launch in April, according to a rumour. Japanese Apple site Macotakara (via 9to5Mac) reports that Apple's new devices will launch in about three months.

Also, according to the report, the highly anticipated AirPods 3 could land weeks earlier, in March. They are expected to feature a redesigned charging case, which will reportedly be slightly taller and narrower, though around the same thickness.

That's it for new details, though Bloomberg recently reported that the next AirPods Pro would be more compact than the current model, with no stems sticking out of the bottom of the earbuds. Expect a more rounded shape, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or Amazon Echo Buds.

There are no details on what to expect from the iPhone SE 3. The current iPhone SE model launched in April last year, so the refresh would come exactly 12 months later. We're expecting a big screen, powerful innards and the standard iPhone experience for a wallet-friendly price. Well, wallet-friendly for Apple, anyway.

The latest iPhone SE starts at £419 ($399, AU$749), making it considerably more affordable than the iPhone 12.

It's been a busy couple of months for Apple. As well as launching new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch models, it introduced the HomePod Mini speaker and mega expensive (but also mega excellent) AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones. And it looks like the firm isn't slowing down in 2021 either.

