The What Hi-Fi? guide to the best films and TV shows to test your system

We test a wide variety of home cinema kit at What Hi-Fi?: from the latest 4K TVs, 4K Blu-ray players and soundbars to projectors, AV receivers and 5.1 surround speaker packages. Naturally, we need a wide variety of video content (in all its formats) to put these products through their paces.

And while every member on the review team has their one favourite disc - even their favourite chapter of a film - they swear by when testing, we have bookcases full of 4K Blu-rays, standard Blu-rays and even DVDs to test every aspect of a new TV, soundbar or speaker package.

Here is just a selection of those films - from stunning flicks in 4K HDR, to movies with Dolby Atmos soundtracks - that we use to test a system's picture and surround sound performance. We even have test discs for 3D, while an entire list is devoted to the horror genre and its reliance on sound to send a shiver down your spine.

We even break our list down into specific scenes so you can play along at home and, of course, where would we be without our Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Sky Q Ultra HD subscriptions these days? From the latest Marvel show to the breathtaking BBC 4K trial of Blue Planet II to music-related documentaries – there's something for everyone here, and it's not all for strictly testing purposes.

We just really love watching TV, as we're sure you do too.