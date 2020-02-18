Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s British Hi-Fi Week

It's time to dust-off your union jack, and celebrate the best of British hi-fi. Over the next seven days, in the run-up to the UK's biggest audio show, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, we'll be looking back at some of the most influential British products to have appeared in What Hi-Fi?.

We'll also be going behind the scenes at some key British brands and meeting the people behind them, revisiting some of our favourite hi-fi features, and looking to the future with fresh reviews of the latest British hi-fi kit.

While the definition of a British company has become increasingly blurred, there remains a great number of audio companies from the British Isles that have delivered, and continue to deliver, great hi-fi products for our listening pleasure.

From speakers to turntables, amplifiers to streamers, British hi-fi continues to punch well above its weight when it comes to delivering great sound. And even as the world becomes smaller, and we all have the chance to see, hear, review and buy products from all over the globe (something we're very happy about), rest assured What Hi-Fi? will continue to champion the best of British.

