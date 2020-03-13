The best JBL deals 2020: huge savings on JBL wireless headphones and speakers

JBL's headphones and speakers are renowned for being hard-wearing while still sounding extremely good. And even though they're not actually the priciest around, who doesn't want an extra saving on top of a reasonable price tag if there's one about?

Fancy a great pair of five-star wireless noise-cancellers for less than a good meal out? How about a great little portable Bluetooth speaker for less than a round of drinks? You've come to the right place...

JBL Reflect Flow £130 £100 at Argos

In our review, we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.View Deal

JBL Go 2 £30 £22 at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

JBL Flip 5 £120 £88 at Amazon

The latest in the long line of Flip speakers, the Flip 5 is trim in terms of features and big on sound quality. In fact, we don't think you can get better sound for under £100.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 £120 £80 at Amazon

The arrival of the Flip 5 means we'll its older brother is available at a discount. This version has both a microphone and a 3.5mm input not seen in the Flip 5, however, so if these things are important to you (alongside IPX7 waterproofing), you could do a lot worse than a Flip 4. View Deal

JBL Charge 4 £159 £124 at Amazon

This five-star speaker is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about dropping it in that Caribbean infinity pool (or, let's face it, the bath or a puddle). The battery is a healthy 7500mA, which helps keep going for an ultra-marathon 20 hours. View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless headphones (pink) £90 £55 at Amazon

Wireless headphones needn't cost the earth. As well as Bluetooth tech keeping you connected sans wires, these pack in noise-cancelling, keeping the outside world at bay. And now you can nab a healthy half-price discount, too.View Deal

