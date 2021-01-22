Best iPhone deals and cheapest prices (January 2021)

Finding the best iPhone deals can be tricky. With so many offers, freebies and savings, it's hard to know where to start. To make buying an iPhone easier, we've assembled a succinct list of the very best iPhone deals below. All you need do is pick the iPhone that suits your budget.

The Apple iPhone is the world's best-selling smartphone – and with good reason. Apple's mighty mobile is known for its high-quality display, stylish design, brilliant apps and top-notch cameras. The latest model – the iPhone 12 – boasts 5G and wireless charging.

Apple is now facing serious competition from the likes of Samsung, which makes some of the best Android smartphones around. But if you're already invested in Apple's eco-system, or you love Apple's knack for making state-of-the-art tech beautifully easy to use, you can't go wrong with the best iPhones.

We've explained the differences between the various iPhones below, so you can make an informed choice and find best iPhones deals from trusted retailers...

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is an absolute powerhouse of a phone. If you want to enjoy movies and music on the go, its 6.1in OLED screen and speedy A14 Bionic processor make it a great choice. And photographers, pros and amateurs alike will love its outstanding camera with improved Night Mode. Dolby Atmos and Apple’s own spatial audio processing are available to enjoy through the AirPods Pro and the recently announced AirPods Max. For many, this model will be the best iPhone in Apple's current line-up. Have a look at the best iPhone deals below and you could save money on your next mobile...

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both benefit from 5G support, immersive 6.1in OLED displays and zippy A14 Bionic processors. But there are a couple of key differences in terms of price and cameras. Whereas the iPhone 12 features dual cameras, the more expensive 12 Pro boasts a triple-array camera. It's also the first phone to let you capture and edit footage using Dolby Vision HDR. In short, if you're serious about shooting photos or video on your phone, consider the iPhone 12 Pro deals and take a look at the deals below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest and best iPhone you can currently buy, with a stunning 6.5-inch OLED display, 5G support and an array of awesome features. We rated it five-stars and were particularly impressed with its stunning picture quality. The iPhone 12 offers even more bang for your buck, but if you want the most cinematic smartphone experience possible, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is hard to beat. Especially if you can make a small saving...

iPhone 12 Mini

As the name suggests, the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest Apple smartphone you can buy right now. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are virtually identical in terms of camera, spec and features. The iPhone 12 Mini makes do with a smaller 5.4in OLED screen and a smaller battery, but don't forget, it's also cheaper than the iPhone 12 – particularly if you grab a deal from one of the trusted retailers below.

iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE (2020) is the cheapest iPhone Apple sells – and it's a What Hi-Fi Awards 2020 winner. It's pitched at those who want an up-to-date iOS experience without the eye-watering price tag of a flagship iPhone. It's packed with features including a lovely 4.7in Retina HD display with support for Dolby Vision HDR and solid point-and-shoot snapper. You also get the same A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11. As we put it in our five-star review, "Apple’s budget iPhone delivers a satisfying and slick smartphone experience at an attractive price".

iPhone 11

As you'd probably expect, given its age, the iPhone 11 is cheaper than the iPhone 12. And that makes it quite the bargain. The phone's 6.1in LCD screen isn't quite as detailed as the iPhone 12's OLED panel, but it still provides a hugely enjoyable picture for the money. Apple's A13 Bionic chip will treat you to an enjoyable user experience, while the camera is great for those who just want something that's easy to use and that produces good pictures. Throw in Apple's foolproof iOS operating system, and you have a great, low(ish) cost iPhone.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro trumps the standard iPhone 11 with a better camera and more power. That said, there's a lot more to the 11 Pro – the screen, for example, is a particular highlight. At 5.8in, it's actually smaller than the cheaper and lower-specced iPhone 11, but, crucially, it's an OLED panel, giving more accurate colours and better skin tones. Motion is smooth, audio is great. If you're a keen photographer or put a premium on the OLED display, this is a superb choice. Better still, there are some serious deals to be had.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the biggest version of one of the best phones Apple has ever produced. It's now been succeeded by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but we still rate Apple's 2019 flagship highly due to its glorious 6.5in OLED display, impressive triple camera and speedy A13 Bionic processor. That extra power comes as a price but take a look at the best iPhone deals below and you should still be able to score a discount, whether you choose the version with 64GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

