Best turntable speakers 2020: top speakers for your record player

Best turntable speakers

Without speakers, your turntable is nothing but a pretty centrepiece, something to admire without actually being functional. Add a decent pair of speakers, however, and it becomes the beating heart of your sound system.

But what to choose?

Before you start compiling a shortlist, you need to do your homework. The vast majority of speakers will need to be partnered with a stereo amplifier that has phono preamp (aks phono stage) built-in, so they'll work with your turntable. If your amplifier doesn't have a phono stage, you can always add an external one to your system.

If your deck has Bluetooth, though, you can wirelessly connect your record player to any Bluetooth speaker, be it a single unit or stereo pair. It's a convenient way to connect, for sure, but perhaps not the best in terms of pure sound quality.

Powered or active speakers have amplification built-in, but this still doesn't get around the need for a phono stage in the chain. Your speakers will also need to have a volume control on hand.

Right, that's the technical advice out of the way. Now on with the speakers!

1. Elac Debut B5.2 Some of the best budget standmounters we've ever tested. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Single | Mid/bass driver:: 5.25cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Sensitivity: 86dB/W/m | Dimensions: 34 x 18 x 23cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Detailed and organised Great build quality Not fussy Reasons to Avoid Up against stiff competition No price information Check Amazon

These budget Elacs will really make your records sing. They're brilliant performers at this price, with a sense of dynamic expression and tonal sophistication to handle anything you throw at them. And they're versatile enough to sound even better when paired with a high-end system. So they far outperform their price bracket.

They might not have the same warmth in the midrange as the Dali Spektors in this list, but they're still well balanced and capable of making every recording sound its best.

Elac has been making speakers since the 1980s, and it shows. But these are some of its finest. Versatile and sweet-sounding, they're even more impressive given the price tag. They're nothing short of exceptional, and the fact they get better when paired with a more expensive system is the icing on the audio cake. Do your turntable a favour, pair it with these.

Read the full review: Elac Debut B5.2

2. B&W 606 B&W has done it again - another excellent addition to the stable. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Driver: Continuum 16.5cm mid/bass, 25mm tweeter | Impedance:: 8ohms | Max power handling: 120W | Speaker terminals: Bi-wire | Dimensions: 34.5 x 19 x 34cm (HXWxD) Reasons to Buy Look smart and stylish Nicely balanced audio Detailed sound Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note AU $1,149 View Deal at NAPF Electronics No price information Check Amazon

B&W's 600 range speakers are highly esteemed in the hi-fi world, and with good cause. They use B&W’s Continuum cone technology, as seen on the company’s more expensive ranges. Since the 606s are the cheapest models on which the material appears, it makes them something of a bargain – think of them as a hatchback with supercar performance.

But that's not the only string to their bow. Around the back, you'll find B&W's Flowport, while they have a pair of twin banana plugs for bi-wiring. And build quality is typically excellent, as you would expect from B&W.

The design is smart and stylish, and we love the size – not too big, not too small, just perfectly judged for a bookshelf or desktop. They sound great too – the timing is faultless, with awesome insights, and stirring dynamics to give an upbeat, energetic and punchy performance.

If your budget allows it, the 606s will enhance your turntable with class-leading levels of detail.

Read the full review: B&W 606

3. Fyne Audio F302 If you'd rather floorstanders, the F302s are a mighty Fyne choice. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Type: Two-way, rear ported | Max power handling: 120W | Mid/bass driver: 15cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 93 x 19 x 27cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Full-bodied sound Great timing Excellent in the low end Reasons to Avoid Require careful system matching No price information Check Amazon

These were the first loudspeakers we reviewed from Fyne Audio, and to say they made a good first impression would be something of an understatement.

The F302s are superb all-rounders, with a two-way, rear-ported design that houses a 25mm polyester dome tweeter and 15cm multi-fibre mid/bass driver in each cabinet. Build quality is impressive for the money, with a choice of understated wood-effect finishes – described by Fyne as 'superior vinyl'. Their muted looks will match most turntables.

It's rare to find a pair of floorstanders that can compete in every respect with the wealth of quality standmount speakers available at the same price, but the F302s tick all the boxes and more. They're proof that excellent sound quality doesn't have to cost the earth.

If you want some big, bold but refined speakers to add to your deck, and don't want to bankrupt yourself while doing so, this is the pair for you.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F302

4. Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 Gorgeous design, super sound quality... these desktop speakers have it all. SPECIFICATIONS aptX Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: Optical, line in | Output: Subwoofer | Dimensions: 17 × 13 × 13.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Beautifully musical Understated dynamics Stylish and small Reasons to Avoid No USB input No price information Check Amazon

Ruark Audio has a bit of history when it comes to wireless desktop speakers. The Mk2's predecessors, the Ruark Audio MR1s were a standout pair, combining retro looks, an intuitive design and superb sound, even over Bluetooth, leading them to pick up two successive What Hi-Fi? Awards.

And we're happy to report the Mk2s are worthy follow-ups. These compact bookshelf speakers are packed with features and hugely versatile with Bluetooth aptX onboard for streaming from a wireless turntable.

They sound even better than the original MR1s, which is no mean feat, and only makes them more appealing. If you're short of space but want to add big sound to a Bluetooth turntable, these are the speakers for you, no question.

Read the full review: Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

5. Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 Mature and understated, ideal for the more discerning vinyl fan. SPECIFICATIONS Speaker terminals: Single | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Tweeter: 2.5cm | Sensitivity: 87dB/W/m | Dimensions: 37.4 x 19.5 x 26.8cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Transparent sound Don't force their own character Rhythmic and dynamic Reasons to Avoid Show up poor sources Prime AU $604.43 View Deal at Amazon

These speakers have a beautifully transparent sound, which will show up every detail on a recording. The smaller B5.2s (see number one on this list) picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2019, and their bigger siblings add extra grunt to an already beautifully refined sound.

As well as the larger driver, the innards have been finessed, in terms of tweeter design and port placement. The cabinet is also further braced for greater rigidity, reducing unwanted vibrations distorting the sound. It all makes for a sound that confidently outlines what the rest of your system is doing.

Read the full review: Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2

6. Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation A brilliant wireless speaker and a great partner for a Bluetooth turntable. SPECIFICATIONS Streaming: Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Roon Ready | Input: 3.5mm aux | Multi-room: Yes | Hi-res: Up to 24-bit/384kHz | Bluetooth: Yes | Power output: 300W | Dimensions: 21 x 22 x 21cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Open, detailed, expressive Great streaming features Multi-room Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price No price information Check Amazon

How do you follow a sterling five-star speaker like the original Mu-so Qb? With a second-gen model that boasts 10 times more processing power, that's how. That means much faster speeds and more pin-point musical accuracy.

It's not short of streaming options either, both online and offline. As well as Bluetooth, you get Chromecast Built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Roon Ready, internet radio and Tidal. But for a Bluetooth-enabled turntable, you'll just need the Bluetooth feature for wireless pairing.

The sound is beautifully open and spacious, a world away from any boxy preconceptions you might have upon clamping eyes on it. It's also more insightful than its predecessor, digging up more detail, while also delivering better timing and a wider dynamic range.

All in all, it's superb. Owners of Bluetooth turntables need look no further. And when you pack your deck away, this one-box solution will keep delivering the music in other ways.

Read the full review: Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation

7. Dali Spektor 2 Awesome entry-level speakers for your turntable. SPECIFICATIONS Impedance: 6ohms | Sensitivity: 85dB/w/m | Speaker terminals: Single wire | Tweeter: 25mm soft dome | Woofer: 13cm wood fibre | Dimensions: 29 x 17 x 24cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Agile, articulate, expressive Detailed Not fussy Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note AU $599 View Deal at NAPF Electronics No price information Check Amazon

On paper, there’s little to differentiate Dali’s new Spektor 2s from any of their main rivals: the speakers stick to the classic budget standmounter formula like Superglue. They offer everything we would expect from a typical speaker in this price range, from two-way driver configuration and ported bass tuning, right the way through to the 25mm dome tweeter and 13cm mid/bass driver.

But these Dalis are much more than simply the sum of their parts: they offer a degree of entertainment that even their most talented rivals struggle to match. Powerful vocals are delivered with nuance and passion, grabbing the listener's attention, and dynamics are handled with subtlety and class. They're particularly composed at high volume, too, which is always an encouraging sign.

In short, they'll do your turntable proud.

Read the full review: Dali Spektor 2

8. Wharfedale Evo 4.4 Up there with the best premium speakers around. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Driver: 3-way bass reflex, AMT tweeter, Kevlar bass drivers | Impedance: 4ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Speaker terminals: single | Dimensions: 105.9 x 25.7 x 35.6cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Natural sound Exciting listen Great build quality Reasons to Avoid Only thrive in a large room No price information Check Amazon

The biggest and priciest of Wharfedale's Evo range are packed full of tech. The Air Motion Transformer tweeter is normally reserved for much more expensive speakers, while the dome midrange and twin Kevlar bass drivers also set these floorstanders apart from the crowd.

Make no mistake: these are big speakers that need a big room to thrive. They have a large-scale sound with plenty of authority, and can certainly go loud. So if you're lucky enough to have your turntable in a large space that can do them justice, they should fit the bill.

But they're not just all grunt. They also deliver transparency and subtlety, with a natural, easy-going presentation.

Rivals, such as the excellent Fyne Audio F501s, might sound a little more exciting, but over a longer listen, the Evo 4.4’s easier-going presentation is more natural and convincing. This is a superb pair of premium floorstanders that will stand your deck in good stead for many years to come.

Read the full review: Wharfedale Evo 4.4

9. Dali Oberon 5 Small on gimmicks, big on stunning sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/wm | Impedance: 6ohms | Biwire: No | Max power handling: 150W | Dimensions: 83 x 16 x 28cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Entertaining sound Expressive dynamically Not fussy Reasons to Avoid Stiff competition No price information Check Amazon

Despite being much smaller than the Q Acoustics 3050i, the Dali Oberon 5s have succeeded in topping our favourite floorstander at this price bracket.

There are no gimmicks or marketing hype, just pure performance thanks to skilful engineering and steady refinements over the course of many years.

Standing just 83cm high, they manage to sound notably larger, offering a great sense of fun, dynamic subtlety and rhythmic precision. They have a brilliantly musical performance, capable of doing any track justice, from Mozart to Wiley.

They're built incredibly well, and their diminutive stature means they'll fit in most rooms with ease. If you have space to spare, the Q Acoustics are definitely worth an audition, but otherwise, the Dalis' greater sense of fun should seal the deal. Pair with your turntable and let them do their thing.

Read the full review: Dali Oberon 5

10. Revel Concerta2 MI6 The best speakers we've heard at this price. SPECIFICATIONS Tweeter: 25mm | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Impedance: 6ohms | Sensitivity: 86dB/w/m | Dimensions: 37 x 22 x 27cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Weighty bass Great integration Plenty of punch Reasons to Avoid Partner them carefully No price information Check Amazon

These speakers are all about fun, fun, fun. Sure, they may not be the most refined choice around, but they entertain in a way few price rivals can match.

Spec is standard fare for the price, with a 25mm dome tweeter and a ported 16cm mid/bass drive in each box. The speakers are single-wired, but the upside is you can concentrate on a single pair of good quality speaker cables rather than splitting your money between two cheaper alternatives.

Fire them up and it's clear that Revel's engineers have worked hard to optimise those ingredients. Sound is expansive and enthusiastic and doesn't harden at high volumes. There's no lack of authority and presentation, either.

If it's large-scale dynamics you're after, these speakers can stand toe-to-toe with the best in their class. Do you blast out hip-hop, house or other thudding genres from your turntable at high volumes? These are the speakers for you.

Read the full review: Revel Concerta2 MI6

11. Dali Rubicon 2 C A fine pair of active standmounters with added Bluetooth SPECIFICATIONS Tweeter: 29mm | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm | Dimensions: 35 x 20 x 34cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Transparent sound Not choosy about sources Easy to use Reasons to Avoid No phono input Sound Hub doesn't match speakers No price information Check Amazon

The Rubicon 2 Cs are no ordinary speakers. They're basically an amalgamation of Dali’s five-star Rubicon 2 passive speakers (using the same drivers and cabinet construction) and the 2018 Callisto active speakers, from which they take the company’s capable Class D amplifier technology plus the third box in the set-up, the Dali Sound Hub.

The Sound Hub is the brains of the system – a streaming preamp that connects to the speakers wirelessly. There are two opticals and a coaxial feeding a Burr Brown PCM1796 DAC, a pair of stereo RCAs, a 3.5mm socket and aptX HD Bluetooth. So, if you want to add a turntable, you need to do it wirelessly or add a separate phono stage. It also supports the BluOS streaming platform, with the likes of Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz, and will connect to other BluOS wireless multi-room devices (such as Bluesound).

Sonically, the Rubicon 2 Cs’ presentation is wonderfully cohesive across the frequencies: highs, lows and mids are distinctly defined, yet effortlessly coordinated. Such seamless integration is complemented by a pleasing tonal balance that’s solid through the midrange and bass and crisp up top. Voices are a speciality, thanks to the sheer warmth and clarity offered.

Read the full review: Dali Rubicon 2 C

12. Triangle Borea BR03 A new contender for best in class at their price point. SPECIFICATIONS Tweeter: 25mm | Mid/bass driver: 16cm | Impedance: 4.2ohms | Sensitivity: 90dB/w/m | Dimensions: 31.4 x 20.6 x 38cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Lots of detail Great sense of scale Agile bass Reasons to Avoid Divisive looks Peaky treble No price information Check Amazon

The BR03s deliver a huge sense of scale, much larger than rivals such as the formidable B&W 607s. And there's impressive separation to boot.

They deliver detail and insight across the frequency range and, given their size, the quantity of bass is perfectly acceptable. Even better, where previous Triangle speakers may have sounded hard or bright, these are perfectly balanced.

The BR03s are the largest of two pairs of standmounters in the Borea range and boast a distinctive design that's finished to a decent standard. They stand 31cm tall and feature a 25mm silk dome tweeter sat above a 16cm midrange/bass paper driver. Single-wiring is the order of the day, with a neat pair of terminals for 4mm banana plugs on the rear of each cabinet

Overall, the Borea BR03 are savvy musical performers with a great sense of scale and an even greater appetite for presenting music in a transparent and mature manner. Vinyl lovers, these are well worthy of your consideration.

Read the full review: Triangle Borea BR03

