There are three common types of digital interconnect cables: coaxial, optical and USB. And with the rise of digital media, picking the appropriate cable for your system as important as it's ever been.

So if you've moved away from 'traditional' hi-fi and need a cable that can support your digital system, these make for a great fit. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Best USB cable under £50

Supra USB 2.0 Tested at £29If your system includes an external DAC, then in our opinion a decent USB cable can make a noticeable difference. This Supra cable doesn't look particularly special, but it's a fine (and affordable) performer. Reasons to Buy Relaxed sound makes it an easy listen Reasons to Avoid Cheap-looking construction sound could be a little cleaner Read the full Supra USB 2.0 review Today's Best Deals AU $63.63 View at Futureshop

Best optical cable under £50

QED Performance Graphite Optical Tested at £40An Award-winning cable that's fantastic value for money and a significant upgrade on a free bundled wire.If you're running a CD transport into a DAC, or perhaps an older games console into a home cinema amp, we feel it brings sufficient sonic improvements to make it worthwhile. Reasons to Buy Accurate and competent Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Read the full QED Performance Graphite Optical review Today's Best Deals AU $75.91 View at Futureshop

Best coaxial cable under £50