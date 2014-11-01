Best Streamers 2014

Product of the year
£600-£1000
Cambridge Audio Stream Magic 6 v2
"The Stream Magic 6 V2 is as captivating as ever, with its new functionality making it an even better proposition than before."
Best buys
Up to £600
Bluesound Node
"Redefines the market for music streaming with its high-resolution capability at an affordable price."
£1000-£1500
Cyrus Stream Xa
"A great addition to the Cyrus family, with a lively and engaging character."
£1500+
Cyrus Stream XP2-Qx
"Cyrus has done it again – this superb streamer sounds absolutely fantastic with an energetic, enthusiastic and immersive performance."