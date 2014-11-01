Trending

Best Streamers 2014

Product of the year

£600-£1000

Cambridge Audio Stream Magic 6 v2

"The Stream Magic 6 V2 is as captivating as ever, with its new functionality making it an even better proposition than before."

Best buys

Up to £600

Bluesound Node

"Redefines the market for music streaming with its high-resolution capability at an affordable price."

£1000-£1500

Cyrus Stream Xa

"A great addition to the Cyrus family, with a lively and engaging character."

£1500+

Cyrus Stream XP2-Qx

"Cyrus has done it again – this superb streamer sounds absolutely fantastic with an energetic, enthusiastic and immersive performance."