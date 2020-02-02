Super Bowl 54 live stream: see what channel the 2020 NFL championship game is on

It's Super Bowl time! The battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2020 is on with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers ready to slug it out. You've come to just the right place if you want all the information you need on how to stream Super Bowl 2020 live, watch in 4K, on what channel, and seeing it from wherever you are in the world.

The first and most crucial piece of information is the Super Bowl kick-off time and that's at 6.30pm EST, 5.30pm CST, 3.30pm PST today for those in the States, and at 11.30pm for the UK. Elsewhere, it's 3rd February at 0.30am CET for Europe and 10.30am for Australia. Set your alarms, mark the date in the calendar and, if you're not in the US, lay down the ground work for your sickie.

AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs have reached the grand stage hoping to put an end to their 50-year drought and earn eight-year coach Andy Reid the one thing that's missing from an otherwise Hall of Fame career – a Super Bowl ring. The 24-year-old Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might not have Tom Brady's stats, but he's already led his side to eight straight wins dating back to Week 11.

Can San Francisco contain reigning MVP Mahomes and shut down K.C.'s air raid offense? If anyone can, the Niners can.

Want to see every throw, from the first to the last? Read on to find out this year's Super Bowl channels and the best ways to live stream the Super Bowl on your TV or mobile device wherever you are...

Super Bowl live stream: watch for free

BBC One in the UK is delivering a Super Bowl live stream for free online. But you don't have to be in the UK to watch it.

Ex-NFL footballers Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell will be the pundits on hand in the build up and through the game itself with the programme broadcast on both BBC TV and the BBC Sports website.

If you're outside the UK this weekend, you can still catch all of the action live as if you were back in the UK...just get yourself a VPN. We've explained how it works and the best VPN options below.

Watch a Super Bowl live stream from anywhere in the world using a VPN

If you want to access live NFL coverage from (almost) anywhere on the planet, it's a good idea to get yourself a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address that is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your TV service provider will think that you’re in the correct country – and allow you to watch Super Bowl 2020.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are for trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch Super Bowl 2020, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend:

- ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and impresses us thanks to its fast connection speeds and a brilliant 24/7 customer support service that will help if you're finding it difficult (which you probably won't...it's super simple to use, too!).

You can get three months FREE and 49% off when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the Super Bowl. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Super Bowl 2020 in 4K HDR live in the US

(Image credit: NFL)

Coverage of the Super Bowl in then US cycles between the three main networks - CBS, Fox and NBC and, for the 2020 final it's the turn of Fox. What's more, for the first time the Super Bowl will be broadcast in 4K HDR using the HLG standard.

Even if you don't have access to the NFL on Fox channel over-the-air, you can still watch the Super Bowl in 4K HDR streamed on FOXSports.com or the Fox Sports apps for free. All you need to do is create an account and, bingo, you're in. You can enjoy the coverage in 4K HDR on Roku devices and Amazon Fire TV 4K. Apple TV brings access to the 4K resolution but only in SDR.

For HD quality, you can use iOS, Android, Xbox and Samsung smart TVs. However, don't get too caught up in the 4K promise. The cameras at the game will only be shooting at 1080p. The signal will be upscaled by Fox. If you have a 4K TV, then your TV could also do the upscaling.

If your cable provider doesn't offer access to the Fox network, if you don't have cable and, if you can't seem to access the free Fox stream, then don't fret. There are other options.

NFL Super Bowl Pass

Those already with an NFL Game Pass get the Super Bowl thrown in but you can also just buy the Super Bowl for $9.99 and watch it live and time-shifted on apps across a host of devices including Fire TV, games consoles, mobiles, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

FuboTV

For $54.99 per month, fuboTV gets you get access to NBC, Fox, CBS and the NFL Network – but not ESPN. That'll cover you for the Super Bowl and a lot more besides. However, you can watch it for free on fuboTV if you've not already used your 7-day free trial.

FuboTV free 7-day trial - watch the Super Bowl for free

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels is NFL on Fox which means you can watch the Super Bowl for free too.View Deal

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($40 per month) provides access to ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network. You don't get CBS, though, so it's not ideal if you're mainly interested in Sunday night AFC games.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($50 per month) is only available in selected US cities but carries nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. The only channels absent are NFL Network and Red Zone. Fox is very much in the picture, however.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($44.99 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. The NFL Network is MIA but, if you've already used your fuboTV free trial, Hulu has one too.

Hulu free trial - watch Super Bowl 2020 for free

Watch Live TV online on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, and Samsung TVs. Hulu's streaming service includes access to over 60 top channels.View Deal