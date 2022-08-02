How to watch Better Call Saul, season 6, episode 11 on Netflix today as Walter White returns

Better Call Saul episode 11, titled Breaking Bad, is out this week in the UK and US and it's the one that fans have been waiting for. The third last of the entire series, it brings Walter White and Jesse Pinkman back into the story as Jimmy meets them for the very first time. UK fans can watch brand new Saul episodes on Netflix. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul episode 11 on Netflix from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 11 Episode 11 premiere: 1st August (US) / 2nd August (UK) Global stream: Netflix Watch Better Call Saul Ep11 on Netflix from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: AMC

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11 (Breaking Bad) continues on the home straight of the series with just three shows left until the end.

The story has now caught up with itself with all of those black and white scenes of Gene Takovic (the final alter-ego of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman) working at the Cinnabon in Omaha now a bigger part of each episode.

This week, Jimmy's flashbacks take us to 2008 when he first met the pair from Breaking Bad and agreed to work as their lawyer and help with their meth dealing enterprise.

Part 1 of Better Call Saul season 6 is available on Netflix in the UK now with Part 2 arriving in weekly instalments. Episode 11 debuted on Tuesday 2nd August in the UK and on Monday 1st August in the US. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 11 on Netflix

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 9 arrived on Tuesday 19th July; episode 10 debuted on Tuesday 25th July, and episode 11 is available now too.

After a short mid-season break, the final six episodes have begun.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul episode 11 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul episode 11 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

How to use a VPN for Better Call Saul on Netflix

Using a VPN for Better Call Saul episode 11 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend (opens in new tab).

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul series 6 live stream. Easy!

Watch Better Call Saul episode 11 in the USA

In the US, Better Call Saul episode 11 airs on AMC and AMC+ from 9pm ET, 1st August 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Sling TV Save 50 percent – Better Call Saul episode 11

Catch Better Call Saul on AMC with Sling TV Blue or Orange package.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN (opens in new tab). See step-by-step instructions just above.

Better Call Saul season 6 official trailer