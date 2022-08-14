How to watch Better Call Saul, season 6, episode 13 on Netflix – don't miss the finale, Saul Gone

Better Call Saul episode 13, titled 'Saul Gone', is out this week in the UK and US and it's the finale. Sadly, this is the final-ever episode of the hit series featuring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, slippery lawyer-turned conman. Will Jimmy, aka Gene, get his comeuppance? Fans can watch the last ever Saul episode on Netflix. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul episode 13 from anywhere with a VPN.

Episode 13 premiere: 15th August (US) / 16th August (UK) Global stream: Netflix US stream: AMC

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13 (Saul Gone) is set to be one of the biggest TV events of the year. Last week's episode left viewers on a tantalising cliffhanger. Jimmy McGill, still posing as Gene Takovic, continues to face a mountain of trouble. Can he slip away one last time?

Here's what Bob Odenkirk had to say about the final episode of the final season:

"I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great."

Part 1 of Better Call Saul season 6 is available on Netflix in the UK now with Part 2 arriving in weekly instalments. Episode 13 debuts on Tuesday 16th August in the UK and on Monday 15th August in the US. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 13 on Netflix

(Image credit: AMC)

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 12 arrived on Tuesday 9th August 2022, with Episode 13 (Saul Gone) due to land on Tuesday 16th August.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul episode 13 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul episode 13 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN for Better Call Saul on Netflix

Using a VPN for Better Call Saul episode 13 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend (opens in new tab).

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul finale. Easy!

Watch Better Call Saul episode 13 in the USA

(Image credit: AMC)

In the US, Better Call Saul episode 13 (Saul Gone) airs on AMC and AMC+ from 9pm ET, 15th August 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch the season finale on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN (opens in new tab). See step-by-step instructions just above.

Better Call Saul season 6 official trailer