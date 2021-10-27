West Ham vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup matches online and on TV

If you're looking for the match-up of the round in the Last 16 of the Carabao Cup, then West Ham vs Manchester City tonight is it. Forget the novelty ties of top flight vs lower division. Prepare yourself today instead for an involving game of high quality football. Make sure you know how to watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.

West Ham vs Man City live stream Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: London Stadium, London Free trial: Kayo Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo UK: Not on TV

These two teams are in terrific form. The only doubts are over how much they're going to look like the best two teams that these clubs can field but perhaps that doesn't really matter. Manchester City have the kind of strength in depth that makes any XI look like world beaters and David Moyes will know it and have to field something close to his finest if he's any ambition of making it through to the quarters.

Of course, the Hammers have plenty on their plate already with a Europa League campaign going strong and a drive for the top four already well in motion. Can they afford to pour their resources into this venture too with four games in pretty quick succession?

Expect Guardiola to offer a runout to Raheem Sterling, Zinchenko and possibly young midfielder Cole Palmer. Expect to see them replaced pretty quickly should West Ham make the most of their home advantage.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off (2.45pm ET) tonight at the London Stadium. Sadly, the match is not on UK TV but read on to find out how to watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.

West Ham vs Manchester City live stream for free

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers a free trial as well as some fairly low monthly prices.

The length of trial and price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Another great free trial option is for those based in Australia who can tune into the coverage on BeIn Sports by using streaming service Kayo. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch DAZN or Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Canada, Australia or those selected European countries.

Watch a West Ham vs Manchester City live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

here are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the West Ham vs Manchester City, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN or 'Australia' for Kayo.

3. Then head over to DAZN or Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy a West Ham vs Manchester City stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: West Ham vs Manchester City live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights. You can catch West Ham vs Manchester City on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

AUS & NZ: West Ham vs Manchester City live stream

You can watch West Ham vs Manchester City in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show West Ham vs Manchester City, with the game kicking off at 4.45am AEST and 6.45am NZT. It should be finishing up in time for your cornflakes.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.

Carabao Cup fixtures

All times in BST

Tuesday 26th October

7.45pm: Chelsea vs Southampton

7.45pm: Arsenal vs Leeds

7.45pm: QPR vs Sunderland



Wednesday 27th October

7.45pm: West Ham vs Manchester City

7.45pm: Preston vs Liverpool

7.45pm: Leicester City vs Brighton

7.45pm: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

7.45pm: Stoke vs Brentford