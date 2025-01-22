Sinner vs De Minaur live stream free — how to watch Australian Open semi-final online today, start time

Sinner vs De Minaur live streams

Jannik Sinner will expect a hostile atmosphere today on Rod Laver Arena as he takes on home favorite Alex de Minaur in a bid to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open. The action is scheduled to get underway Down Under at 7.30pm (that’s 8.30am in the UK and 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT in the US). The Australian Open is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia and you can use a VPN to watch Sinner vs de Minaur live streams from anywhere if you're away.

It’s not been an easy ride for the defending champion in Melbourne, with Sinner struggling physically during his hard-fought victory over Holger Rune in the fourth round. The Italian was clearly affected by the heat and was seen visibly shaking during changeovers, despite having ice towels wrapped around his neck.

Despite needing an 11-minute medical timeout, the 23-year-old showed his class as he battled past the 13th seed in four sets. Now comes another huge challenge against a player in outstanding physical condition and playing in a home Slam.

De Minaur cruised past American Alex Michelsen to reach the Melbourne last eight for the first time and is now bidding to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time. In order to achieve that he will have to beat Sinner for the first time ever, having lost his previous nine matches against the Italian.

Will Sinner move to 10-0 against the Australian? Or will De Minaur delight the home crowd and reach the last four? Tune in to find out.

Sinner vs De Minaur is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Below you'll discover how to watch Australian Open 2025 from anywhere if you happen to be away from home right now.

Free Sinner vs De Minaur live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2025 Australian Open in Australia, live and for free – that includes Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access the Sinner vs De Minaur live stream without being blocked...

Watch Sinner vs De Minaur live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Sinner vs De Minaur live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Exclusive deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try.

Watch Sinner vs De Minaur live stream in the US

With Australian Open coverage not starting on linear TV until later in the US, the Sinner vs De Minaur live stream will appear on the ESPN+ streaming service. It's due to start at 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Wednesday.

The platform carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $11.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

ESPN+ is only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber currently abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Sinner vs De Minaur live stream in the UK

The 2025 Australian Open – including Sinner vs De Minaur at 8.30am on Wednesday – is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Australian Open tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £30.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, cricket and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Watch Sinner vs De Minaur live stream in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch their own tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now, including Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur from 7.30pm AEDT on Wednesday.

Australian Open 2025 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport in Australia. Stan subscription plans range from $12 to $22 per month after a 30-day free trial. You can change your plan anytime. Add on Stan Sport for $15 a month.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Sinner live stream from overseas – without being blocked.