Watch See season 3 free on Apple TV+ – final chapter of the Jason Momoa sci-fi drama

See – the sci-fi action drama starring Jason Momoa (Aquaman) – is back for a third and final season. The first episode of the 8-part series drops on Friday 26th August 2022, followed by a new episode every Friday through to the finale on the 14th October. New subscribers can watch See free with the 7-day Apple TV+ free trial and binge a lot more besides.

Watch See season 3 on Apple TV+ Season 3 premiere: Friday 26th August 2022 Cast: Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein, Olivia Cheng, Hoon Lee, Tom Mison, Dave Bautista Season finale: Friday 14th October 2022

Compelling dystopian drama See has amassed an army of fans thanks to its Game Of Thrones–style brutality, epic family feuds and artful nudity. The show stars Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, the father of twins born to 'see' danger, and therefore protect his tribe against dark forces.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," said showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper.

Can't get enough of House Of The Dragon? You're going to love See. Episodes 1 of season 3 debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Friday 26th August 2022. Follow our guide to watch See season 3 online from wherever you are in the world.

See Season 3 Episode 1 – Friday 26th August 2022

See season 3 is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The 8-part series airs across eight weeks on Apple TV+, starting with the first episode on Friday 26th August 2022. New episodes air every Friday through to the finale on 14th October.

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as Ted Lasso to Tom Hanks movies and See.

See official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as See season 3, Bad Sisters, Five Days At Memorial, Surface, Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now And Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.