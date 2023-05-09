Italian Open 2023 live stream: how to watch the tennis free online

Watch Italian Open live stream 2023
The 2023 Italian Open is FREE to watch with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (UK). In the US, the tennis is live on the Tennis Channel. In Australia, an Italian Open live stream will be available via Kayo. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your domestic free stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.
- UK: Italian Open live stream on Amazon Prime (30-day free trial) (opens in new tab)
- US: Italian Open live stream on Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)
- AUS: Italian Open live stream on Kayo Sports (7-day trial) (opens in new tab)
- Watch from abroad with ExpressVPN – the No.1 tennis VPN (opens in new tab)
Italian Open 2023 tennis preview
Clay maestros Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will defend their titles at the beautiful Foro Italico in the newly expanded edition of the Italian Open. For the first time, 96 players will compete in the men's and women's draws, up from the usual 56, which means we'll be treated to 13 days of top-tier tennis in the Eternal City!
The 2023 Italian Open is not just the last major event before Roland Garros, but also the last simultaneous ATP and WTA tournament. With 1,000 ranking points up for grabs, it's the next best thing to a major, and there are lots of players heading to Rome with plenty to prove.
Having gone home early in Monte-Carlo and skipped Madrid altogether, Djokovic is in need of a clay tune-up, as is Casper Ruud, who's nowhere near the level he was at a year ago. The combination of Djokovic's troubles and Rafael Nadal's ongoing absence make Alcaraz the front-runner in Rome, though Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and home favourite Jannik Sinner have also impressed on the surface of late.
There's little doubt that Aryna Sabalenka has been the outstanding player in women's tennis this season, though she was pipped to the post by Swiatek in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final last month, with the Polish No.1 issuing a sharp reminder of why she's the queen of clay.
Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur have dazzled at times too, though clay season has proven frustrating once again for Elena Rybakina. The Kazakhstani sits alongside Swiatek and Sabalenka at tennis' top table, though she doesn't tend to do her best work on the red surface. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2023 Italian Open live stream.
Free Italian Open 2023 live stream
In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to the Italian Open. A subscription costs £8.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab). You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) when travelling abroad.
Italian Open 2023 sign up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)
New users can sign up to Prime for 30 days, watch all the Italian Open tennis for free, then cancel their membership. If you'd like to continue, it's £8.99 per month or £95 a year. No contract; cancel anytime.
Prime membership includes free access to Amazon's occasional Premier League football live streams, in addition to Prime Video originals such as Rings of Power, plus Prime Music tracks and plenty more besides, so it's fantastic bang for buck.
Watch an Italian Open live stream 2023 from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Italian Open live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Italian Open live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Italian Open tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch tennis live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars.
For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)
How to use a VPN for Italian Open 2023
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Italian Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.
3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Italian Open live stream!
USA: Italian Open 2023 live stream
Tennis fans in the US can watch an Italian Open live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through the Tennis Channel Plus (opens in new tab) streaming service, as well as cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).
Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.
Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Italian Open on Tennis Channel Plus (opens in new tab)
A subscription to Tennis Channel Plus costs $109.99 per year, and lets you live stream numerous tournaments throughout the season, including the Italian Open.
Italian Open 2023 Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)
Sling TV offers access to Tennis Channel as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. The Orange plan costs $40 per month and the Blue plan costs $45 per month, but you can save 50 percent off your first month and there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!
Italian Open 2023 live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)
Fubo TV's Elite tier gets you more than 200 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. It costs $84.99 a month after a 7-day free trial and users can cancel at any time.
Watch Italian Open 2023 in Australia
In Australia, streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of 2023 Italian Open for just AU$25 per month or AU$179.99 a year.
You can also watch beIN Sport via streaming service Kayo Sports. Try this Kayo 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).
Away from Oz? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.
Italian Open 2023 | Kayo 7-day trial (opens in new tab)
Stream tennis, golf, F1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League and more, with this Kayo free trial. After the free trial ends, there are three Kayo plans to choose from: One (AU$25 a month), Basic (AU$30 a month) and Premium (AU$35 a month). No contract, cancel anytime.
Italian Open 2023 tournament start times
Global Italian Open 2023 start times
- UK: 10am
- Central Europe: 11am
- USA (EDT/PST): 5am / 2am
- Australia: 7pm
- New Zealand: 9pm
Italian Open 2023 daily schedule
What is the Italian Open schedule of play?
Tuesday 9th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET
Women's singles 1st round
Wednesday 10th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET
Women's singles 1st round & Men's singles 1st round
Thursday 11th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET
Women's singles 2nd round & Men's singles 1st round
Friday 12th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Women's singles 2nd round & Men's singles 2nd round
Saturday 13th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Women's singles 3rd round & Men's singles 2nd round
Sunday 14th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Women's singles 3rd round & Men's singles 3rd round
Monday 15th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Women's singles 4th round & Men's singles 3rd round
Tuesday 16th May 2023
Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Women's singles quarter-finals & Men's singles 4th round
Wednesday 17th May 2023
Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Women's singles quarter-finals & Men's singles quarter-finals
Thursday 18th May 2023
Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Women's singles semi-finals & Men's singles quarter-finals
Friday 19th May 2023
Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET
Men's singles semi-finals
Saturday 20th May 2023
Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET
Women's singles final
Sunday 21st May 2023
Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET
Men's singles final
