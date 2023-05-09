Italian Open 2023 live stream: how to watch the tennis free online

Watch Italian Open live stream 2023

The 2023 Italian Open is FREE to watch with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (UK). In the US, the tennis is live on the Tennis Channel. In Australia, an Italian Open live stream will be available via Kayo. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your domestic free stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Italian Open 2023 tennis preview

Clay maestros Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic will defend their titles at the beautiful Foro Italico in the newly expanded edition of the Italian Open. For the first time, 96 players will compete in the men's and women's draws, up from the usual 56, which means we'll be treated to 13 days of top-tier tennis in the Eternal City!

The 2023 Italian Open is not just the last major event before Roland Garros, but also the last simultaneous ATP and WTA tournament. With 1,000 ranking points up for grabs, it's the next best thing to a major, and there are lots of players heading to Rome with plenty to prove.

Having gone home early in Monte-Carlo and skipped Madrid altogether, Djokovic is in need of a clay tune-up, as is Casper Ruud, who's nowhere near the level he was at a year ago. The combination of Djokovic's troubles and Rafael Nadal's ongoing absence make Alcaraz the front-runner in Rome, though Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and home favourite Jannik Sinner have also impressed on the surface of late.

There's little doubt that Aryna Sabalenka has been the outstanding player in women's tennis this season, though she was pipped to the post by Swiatek in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final last month, with the Polish No.1 issuing a sharp reminder of why she's the queen of clay.

Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur have dazzled at times too, though clay season has proven frustrating once again for Elena Rybakina. The Kazakhstani sits alongside Swiatek and Sabalenka at tennis' top table, though she doesn't tend to do her best work on the red surface. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a 2023 Italian Open live stream.

Free Italian Open 2023 live stream

In the UK, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to the Italian Open. A subscription costs £8.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free Prime trial. You'll need to use a VPN when travelling abroad.

Prime membership includes free access to Amazon's occasional Premier League football live streams, in addition to Prime Video originals such as Rings of Power, plus Prime Music tracks and plenty more besides.

Watch an Italian Open live stream 2023 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Italian Open live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Italian Open live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for Italian Open tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Italian Open 2023

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Italian Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy the free Italian Open live stream!

USA: Italian Open 2023 live stream

Tennis fans in the US can watch an Italian Open live stream on the Tennis Channel, which can be accessed through the Tennis Channel Plus streaming service, as well as cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

A subscription to Tennis Channel Plus costs $109.99 per year, and lets you live stream numerous tournaments throughout the season, including the Italian Open.

Sling TV offers access to Tennis Channel as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. The Orange plan costs $40 per month and the Blue plan costs $45 per month, but you can save 50 percent off your first month and there's no contract so you can cancel at any time.

Fubo TV's Elite tier gets you more than 200 channels (including Fox, NBC, NFL Network and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. It costs $84.99 a month after a 7-day free trial and users can cancel at any time.

Watch Italian Open 2023 in Australia

In Australia, streaming service beIN Sport will provide live coverage of 2023 Italian Open for just AU$25 per month or AU$179.99 a year.

You can also watch beIN Sport via streaming service Kayo Sports. Try this Kayo 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Stream tennis, golf, F1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League and more, with this Kayo free trial. After the free trial ends, there are three Kayo plans to choose from: One (AU$25 a month), Basic (AU$30 a month) and Premium (AU$35 a month). No contract, cancel anytime.

Italian Open 2023 tournament start times

Global Italian Open 2023 start times

UK: 10am

10am Central Europe: 11am

11am USA (EDT/PST): 5am / 2am

5am / 2am Australia: 7pm

7pm New Zealand: 9pm

Italian Open 2023 daily schedule

What is the Italian Open schedule of play? Tuesday 9th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET

Women's singles 1st round Wednesday 10th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET

Women's singles 1st round & Men's singles 1st round Thursday 11th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET

Women's singles 2nd round & Men's singles 1st round Friday 12th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Women's singles 2nd round & Men's singles 2nd round Saturday 13th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Women's singles 3rd round & Men's singles 2nd round Sunday 14th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Women's singles 3rd round & Men's singles 3rd round Monday 15th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Women's singles 4th round & Men's singles 3rd round Tuesday 16th May 2023

Day session: 10am BST / 5am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Women's singles quarter-finals & Men's singles 4th round Wednesday 17th May 2023

Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Women's singles quarter-finals & Men's singles quarter-finals Thursday 18th May 2023

Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Women's singles semi-finals & Men's singles quarter-finals Friday 19th May 2023

Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET; Evening session: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Men's singles semi-finals Saturday 20th May 2023

Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET

Women's singles final Sunday 21st May 2023

Day session: 12pm BST / 7am ET

Men's singles final