England vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series rugby online today

England's Rugby World Cup nemeses are in town for the third weekend of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, ready to heap more pain and pressure on the hosts following a run of four narrow losses. Kick off is scheduled for 5.40pm GMT. Fans can watch the Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the England vs South Africa live streams from wherever you are in the world.

England fans' heartache stretches back to 2019, when Rassie Erasmus' Springboks won a one-sided World Cup final in Japan. Four years on the South Africans claimed victory from the jaws of defeat to knock England out at the semi-final stage in France.

South Africa went on to win the 2023 final and the double world champions have since claimed a dominant Rugby Championship this year.

In a show of strength, the Springboks have made 12 changes from the side that convincingly beat Scotland at Murrayfield. Most notably, Manie Libbok takes over from Handre Pollard at fly-half, while last weekend's double try scorer Makazole Mapimpi is rested completely.

England, meanwhile, have been forced into four changes from the side beaten at the death by Australia.

Tom Currey and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso sit out the clash with head knocks; in come scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, full-back Freddie Steward, flanker Sam Underhill and winger Ollie Sleightholme, who bagged a brace of tries last weekend.

Every Autumn Series match including England vs South Africa is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus. If watching Down Under you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans following from the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch England vs South Africa live in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety.

You can subscribe to TNT Sports to your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

Finally, you can stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

All the Autumn Nations build-up starts at 1pm GMT on TNT Sports 1, with the England vs South Africa coverage rolling from 5.15pm.

Watch England vs South Africa live in the USA

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Saturday's England vs South Africa live stream.

Kick off time is at 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

England vs South Africa live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch England vs South Africa. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch England vs South Africa from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch England vs South Africa live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Not used a VPN before? It's all quite straightforward:

1. Sign up NordVPN using the deal above to get the discount.

2. Install the NordVPN app on your device.

3. Hit 'connect' and then select your virtual location – whether it's the UK, US, Australia or more far-flung location.

4. Head to your usual streaming service and voila, the service will think that you're back at home. This tricks works with BBC iPlayer as well, FYI if you're a Brit abroad.

5. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can always sign up, give it a go, and then cancel.

Autumn Nations Series 2024 – fixture list & TV times

All times GMT

Friday 15th November 2024

8.10pm - Ireland vs Argentina

Saturday 16th November 2024

3.10pm - Scotland vs Portugal

5.40pm - England vs South Africa

8.10pm - France vs New Zealand

Sunday 17th November 2024

1.40pm - Italy vs Georgia

4.10pm - Wales vs Australia