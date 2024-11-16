Wales vs Australia live stream and how to watch Autumn Nations Series 2024 free online and on TV

A resurgent Australia head to Cardiff on Saturday with the hosts hellbent on avoiding an 11th successive international defeat. Kick off is set for 4.10pm GMT. Fans can watch the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams from anywhere with a VPN. Here's how to catch the Wales vs Australia live streams from wherever you are in the world.

Right now Wales can't buy a win. Sunday's 24-19 defeat to Fiji equalled their record for the most successive losses with 10. One more would be an all-time low, surpassing their previous worst run of results set in 2002 and 2003.

Their predicament hasn't been helped by the loss of scrum-half Tomos Williams or wing Mason Grady to injury. In their places, Ellis Bevan and Tom Rogers start, with Jac Morgan and James Botham (grandson of England cricket titan Sir Ian) replacing Taine Plumtree.

Australia arrive having improved their fortunes following a rotten Rugby World Cup that saw them crash out in the group stages and a Wooden Spoon finish at this year's Rugby Championship.

The surprise news from head coach Joe Schmidt's camp is that star centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who ran rings round England last Saturday, drops to the bench.

In his place Samu Kerevi starts along with five other personnel changes, including the omission of captain Harry Wilson due to concussion.

Every Autumn Series match including Wales vs Australia is live on TNT Sports in the UK and can be streamed via Discovery Plus.

Wales matches are also free to view on BBC iPlayer's S4C with Welsh commentary. In Australia you can catch the match live on Stan Sport. And rugby fans in the US can tune into all the action on Peacock TV.

How to watch Wales vs Australia live in the UK

All of Wales' matches during the Autumn Nations are also free to view via the BBC iPlayer's S4C with Welsh commentary. The Wales vs Australia build-up starts at 3.30pm GMT on S4C ahead of kick-off at 4.10pm.

TNT Sports also has the rights to show the Autumn Nations Series 2024 in its entirety. Subscribe via your Sky package for £25 a month or your BT broadband package for £20 a month (it's a rolling one-month contract).

You can also stream TNT Sports live on the DiscoveryPlus.com website. Premium (inc. TNT Sports) costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Wales vs Australia live in the USA

Peacock TV has bagged the rights to show every Autumn Nations rugby game this November, including Sunday's Wales vs Australia live stream.

Kick off time is at 11.10am ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

Rugger fans in the States can sign up to Peacock TV from $7.99 a month, with tons of TV and sport thrown in for a relatively affordable sum – including a hatful of Premier League matches.

The American streaming service is blocked in the UK – but Americans visiting Blighty can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access Peacock from abroad.

Wales vs Australia live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Autumn Nations 2024 rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription plus the Stan Sport add on to watch Wales vs Australia. Total cost? AU$25 per month, which is not too shabby.

Don't forget to use a VPN to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

How to watch Wales vs Australia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription? You can still watch Wales vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

(Image credit: Autumn Internationals)

