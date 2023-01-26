Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live stream: how to watch the Australian Open for free

Novak Djokovic has looked in ominous form at the Australian Open and goes into what will be his 10th last-four appearance at Melbourne Park as a huge favourite against unseeded American Tommy Paul. Going for Grand Slam No.22 to tie Rafael Nadal's all-time men's singles record, the Serbian has dropped just one set en route to the semis but won't take anything for granted against Paul, who is in uncharted Grand Slam territory. Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Paul live stream from anywhere today.

Djokovic vs Paul on 9Now (opens in new tab) – Aussies abroad watch free with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live stream Date: Friday 27th January 2023 Time (est.): 3.30am ET / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling (opens in new tab)

Novak Djokovic is playing like he has unfinished business in Australia. Banned from entering the country 12 months ago because of his vaccination status, the Serbian has been typically ruthless in pursuit of Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam singles record. The 35-year-old dropped just seven games in a little over two hours on court in an all-encompassing quarter-final destruction of sixth seed Andrey Rublev in what was his 26th consecutive win at the tournament. That equalled Andre Agassi's Open-era record. Djokovic has already won this tournament nine times and his movement and mastery of the backhand show no signs of slowing.

Tommy Paul had never gone beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam before he rocked up at Melbourne Park 10 days ago, but the unseeded American has impressed with his powerful forehand and solid work around the net. A former French Open junior champion, the 25-year-old reached the quarter-finals of October's Paris Masters and has knocked out Roberto Bautista Agut (the conqueror of Andy Murray) en route to the last four in Australia.

Paul is a massive underdog but a strong competitor who will relish going for broke against one of the best players to ever step foot on a tennis court. This will be the first meeting between the players, and what better place to face off than in the semi-finals of the Australian Open?

Djokovic vs Paul free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Djokovic vs Paul – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now (opens in new tab) from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Sign up for 12 months and you can watch all four Grand Slams on 9Now.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch the 2023 Australian Open from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to use a VPN for Djokovic vs Paul

Using a VPN to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul live stream in UK/Europe

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bluetyphoon27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90587463)

The Australian Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Remember: Aussies can watch every match free on 9Now (opens in new tab) (Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9now when travelling outside of Australia).

Djokovic vs Paul live stream in the US

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also a good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now (opens in new tab). Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Australian Open 2023 | Sling 50 percent off deal (opens in new tab)

Sling provides instant streaming access to ESPN on your computer, smart TV, tablet or mobile device. The Sling Orange package (featuring ESPN) is just $40 a month, and new subscribers get 50 percent off their first month. No contract, cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) AO live stream on ESPN with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

This top-notch streaming service carries ESPN and most of the best cable channels, so you can watch the Australian Open, NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Prices start at $74.99 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.