Wales vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch Autumn Nations 2022

Wales will be eyeing an historic victory when they face New Zealand at Cardiff's Principality Stadium this Saturday (kick off: 3.15pm GMT). The Red Dragons have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953 – can they do it without Dan Biggar? UK fans can watch Wales vs New Zealand on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs New Zealand live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Wales vs New Zealand live stream Date: Saturday 5th Nov 2022 Kick-off: 3.15pm GMT / 11.15am ET / 1.15am AEDT Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK stream: Amazon Prime Video (free 30-day trial) (opens in new tab) Watch on Prime from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Florugby (opens in new tab) Aus stream: Stan Sport

At one stage it looked as though Wayne Pivac would be dusting off his boots, such was the dire injury situation that faced the Wales coach. Thankfully, for both Pivac and Wales supporters, Taulupe Faletau is fit to play at number eight. And in another huge boost, George North has recovered from the injury he picked up playing for the Ospreys.

On a less positive note, Josh Adams is still carrying a thumb injury – he'll be replaced by Rio Dyer, who makes his Test match debut against one of the world's most feared sides. Justin Tipuric will slip on the captain's armband in place of Dan Biggar who will sit out the 2022 Autumn Nations Series with a knee injury.

As for the All Blacks, it looks like Ian Foster has wheeled out the big guns. After trying out a few different players during last weekend's 38-31 win over Japan, the NZ coach has selected the likes of Ethan de Groot, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and the Barrett brothers. Sam Whitelock will skipper the All Blacks in place of the Sam Cane, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in Japan. New Zealand remain favourites but having lost four matches already this season, the cracks are starting to show.

Rugby fans in the UK can watch Wales vs New Zealand free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to get a free Wales vs New Zealand live stream from wherever you are, online and on TV.

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast Wales vs New Zealand in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK (opens in new tab) and watch Wales vs NZ from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch Wales vs New Zealand for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£8.99/month or £95/year).

(opens in new tab)Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2022 Wales vs New Zealand clash for free.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the rugby in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch Wales vs New Zealand live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rugby rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Wales vs New Zealand 2022

Using a VPN to watch Prime Video from anywhere is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Wales vs New Zealand live stream.

Watch a 2022 Wales vs New Zealand live stream in the USA

FloRugby has bagged the US rights to the Autumn Nations, including this Saturday's Wales vs New Zealand live stream.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Brit abroad? Instead, use a VPN to get a Wales vs New Zealand live stream (opens in new tab) on your Amazon Prime account while you're away in the States.

Watch a 2022 Wales vs New Zealand live stream Australia

(Image credit: Stan Sport)

Stan Sports has the rights to the rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription (30-day free trial (opens in new tab)) plus the Stan Sport add on (7-day free trial (opens in new tab)).

Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

Autumn Nations Series 2022 – fixtures list & TV times

All times GMT

Saturday 5th November 2022

1pm - Italy vs Samoa

1pm - Scotland vs Fiji

3.15pm - Wales vs New Zealand

5.30pm - Ireland vs South Africa

8pm - France vs Australia

Sunday 6th November 2022

2.15pm - England vs Argentina

Saturday 12th November 2022

1pm - Ireland vs Fiji

1pm - Italy vs Australia

3.15pm - England vs Japan

5.30pm - Wales vs Argentina

8pm - France vs South Africa

Sunday 13th November 2022

2pm - Barbarians vs All Blacks XV

2.15pm - Scotland vs New Zealand

Saturday 19th November 2022

1pm - Italy vs South Africa

1pm - Wales vs Georgia

3.15pm - Scotland vs Argentina

5.30pm - England vs New Zealand

8pm - Ireland vs Australia

Sunday 20th November 2022

1pm - France vs Japan

Saturday 26th November 2022

3.15pm - Wales vs Australia

5.30pm - England vs South Africa