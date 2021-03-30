Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: start time, PPV, how to watch the boxing from anywhere

Tim Tszyu will fight Dennis Hogan for the WBO super welterweight belt on Wednesday, 31st March 2021. The 10-round title fight – dubbed the Steel City Showdown – is set to be one of the biggest grudge-matches in Aussie boxing history, so you won't want to miss it. Follow our handy guide to get yourself a Tszyu v Hogan live stream from anywhere in the world. Seconds out!

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream Date: Wednesday, 31st March 2021 Start time: 7pm AEDT / 9am UK / 4am US (Ring walks expected 11pm AEDT / 1pm UK / 8am US) Venue: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow, New South Wales, Australia Free stream: Kayo Sports ($59.95 pay-per-view) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN Buy public tickets: Ticketek (from AU$68)

The pair will meet at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, on Wednesday. The ringwalks aren't expected to get underway until 11pm Aussie time (1pm British Summer Time). The weight limit will be 154 pounds (11 stone or 69.8kg).

There's still some argy-bargy over sponsorship deals, with Hogan insistent on displaying his sponsor, PointsBet, despite a clash with the promoter's preferred gambling sponsor, SportsBet.

"I don't care," Hogan told reporters this week. "I'll be wearing them, or I won't be there.... I'm not coming out unless I've got my sponsors on [my shorts]." We'll see. It shouldn't prevent the fight going ahead.

Unless you've been living under an Uluru-sized rock, you'll be aware that Tim Tszyu, 26, is one of the hottest properties in Aussie boxing. He might be the less experienced in this battle, but he steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 17 wins, 0 loses and 0 draws (13 of those wins came by way of knock out).

His opponent, 32-year-old Brisbane-based Irishman Dennis "Hurricane" Hogan, made his professional debut a full 5 years and 8 months before Tszyu. Consequently, he's fought 158 more professional rounds (233 to Tszyu's 75). Tszyu is ranked No.1 by WBC while Hogan is ranked No.10.

How to live stream Tszyu vs Hogan

Tszyu vs Hogan is exclusively a pay-per-view event on Foxtel and Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports.

The good news is that you don’t need to subscribe to Kayo to see it – anyone can order the bout for AU$59.95. The bad news is that by 'anyone' we mean anyone in Australia.

Going to be outside Oz this Wednesday? You'll need to use a VPN to access the Kayo Sports without being blocked. We recommend you try ExpressVPN, which comes with a risk-free 30-day free trial. Fair dinkum.

The Tszyu vs Hogan start time is scheduled for Wednesday, 31st March 31 at 7pm AEDT in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney / 6.30pm ACDT in Adelaide / 6pm AEST in Brisbane / 5.30pm ACST in Darwin / 4pm AWST in Perth / 3pm CXT Christmas Island.

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tszyu vs Hogan rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Tszyu vs Hogan full card

Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan – WBO super welterweight title

Wade Ryan vs Koen Mazoudier – WBA Oceania super welterweight and IBO international super welterweight titles

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs Renold Quinlan – WBA Oceania super middleweight title

Paul Fleming vs Tyson Lantry – super featherweights

Sakio Bika vs Sam Soliman – super middleweights

Darkon Dryden vs Jason Medawar – super welterweight

Jason Fawcett vs Alex Carioti – super welterweights

Linn Sandstrom vs Felicity Loiterton – junior bantamweights