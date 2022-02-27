Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream: how to watch El Gran Derbi online and on TV, team news

Sevilla host bitter city rivals Real Betis in arguably the hottest El Gran Derbi in history. This is Spain's spiciest city derby, made all the more crucial because the teams currently sit second and third respectively in La Liga and there was plenty of needle when the teams met last month in the Copa del Rey. Make sure you know how to watch a Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream from anywhere in the world.

Those in the UK can tune into La Liga TV for coverage of El Gran Derbi but Australians can watch a Sevilla vs Real Betis free live stream on Kayo Sports. Just make sure to use a VPN if you're an Australian abroad.

Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream Date: Sunday 27th February 2022 Kick-off: 3.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, Seville Free trial: Kayo Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: Kayo UK stream: Premier Sports (from £6.99)

The team news is in and Sevilla start with Diego Carlos at centre-back. The Brazilian was a major injury doubt after picking up a muscle problem against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night in the Europa League and starts alongside Fernando, who moves from midfield to replace the suspended Jules Kounde. Ivan Rakitic starts in midfield, with captain Jesus Navas at right-back. Youssef En-Nesyri gets the nod up front ahead of top scorer Rafa Mir.

For Betis, Borja Iglesias starts up front, with los Verdiblancos' top scorer Juanmi suspended. Playmaker Nabil Fekir will play just behind Iglesias, with ex-Barcelona winger Cristian Tello getting the nod ahead of club icon Joaquin.

If you thought the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona was acrimonious, you really need a bit of Sevilla vs Real Betis in El Gran Derbi (the Big Derby) in your life. The last meeting between the sides in last month's Copa del Rey had to be postponed mid-game, and finished the following day, after a missile from the Betis crowd hit Sevilla's Joan Jordan on the head and forced the midfielder to be taken to hospital. There is visceral hatred here.

Second-place Sevilla go into the game six points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, and are unbeaten in the league since the beginning of December. Julen Lopetegui's side drew 1-1 with Espanyol a week ago but will be without suspended Jules Kounde, who was sent off for hitting out at Javier Puado. They're also likely to miss former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who picked up a knee injury last weekend.

Betis sit five points behind their city rivals in third and are evolving into Spain's most fun team to watch, beating Mallorca 2-1 last weekend. One-time Liverpool target Nabil Fekir and ex-Real Madrid youngster Sergio Canales are their creative stars, with 40-year-old winger Joaquin one of Spanish football's most colorful characters. Ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is in the dugout, with other Premier League representation coming from Arsenal loanee Hector Bellerin.

Make sure you know how to watch a Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream from anywhere – and for free. The match kicks off at 3.15pm GMT at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan today, Sunday 27th February 2022.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis for free

Those in Australia can tune into the Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Sevilla vs Real Betis. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch Sevilla vs Real Betis from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant El Gran Derbi rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sevilla vs Real Betis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sport.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Sevilla vs Real Betis stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

The weekend clash between Sevilla and Real Betis will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option. The cheapest plan costs £6.99 a month and gets you access to La Liga TV. Splash out £10.99 a month and you get all four channels: La Liga TV, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and Box Nation. Either way, it sounds like a bargain.

La Liga games can also be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. Home also to Italy's Coppa Italia, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge.

US: Sevilla vs Real Betis live stream

ESPN is the La Liga rights holder in the US. You can catch Sevilla vs Real Betis on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

La Liga 2021/22 February fixtures

All kick-off times are in GMT

Sunday 27th February

Sevilla vs Real Betis 3.15pm

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna 5.30pm

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao 8pm

Monday 28th February

Granada vs Cadiz 8pm